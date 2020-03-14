Protests, coronavirus and a baby on the way

Our baby refused to leave the womb, and who could blame him? Hong Kong, where her parents lived, was recovering from an epic episode of protests and plagues.
It had been conceived in May, about three weeks before anti-government protesters began to occupy highways and collided with riot police officers, starting a month-long political crisis in China's semi-autonomous territory.
Then when winter came, a new coronavirus appeared on the Chinese mainland, killing dozens of people a day as it advanced south toward us.
For me and my wife, two journalists who met at a press conference in Hanoi, Vietnam, all of that front-page drama was professionally stimulating.
But as an expectant couple, we found it stressful.
Our first challenge was dealing with the pepper spray that remained on my body for hours after covering protests by The New York Times, even while wearing long sleeves and a face mask. I decided to sleep on the sofa for fear that the chemicals could affect the baby.
Another dilemma was figuring out how to keep my pregnant wife safe. Cat was editing from the comfort of her company's newsroom, which is located near the respective headquarters of the Hong Kong legislature and police force. But was the immediate area around his own building dangerous?
For a moment the answer seemed to be no. Then as protesters increasingly They attacked those government buildings with gasoline pumps, and the police fought them with tear gas and water cannons, we were not so sure.
We were particularly concerned when a police journalist permanently blinded a fellow journalist in one eye who was covering a street crash from a crosswalk from my wife's office to the nearest subway station.
Our neighborhood, two stops away on the main island of Hong Kong, was hardly a refuge from violence. Sidewalks were occasionally overrun with crowds singing, and we often heard police and ambulance sirens sounding at night. It didn't help that we lived close a commercial district that protesters loved to occupy, or that fights broke out on the road between people on rival sides of Hong Kong's political abyss.
"Why do we live in a city that has so much drama?" My wife asked.
In late summer, we signed a lease for an apartment at the end of the subway line. That was in part an effort to find some peace in the protests, in which staunch activists were now setting fire to the streets and smashing stores they perceived as pro-Beijing.
Then, just as the weather changed and the protests began to cool after a wave of mass arrests, I stopped reporting to start writing one of The Times' daily bulletins.
See you later, stress and masks! We ask for a cot. It was finally time to relax and prepare for the baby's expected arrival in early February.
Well, not entirely. Soon, the new coronavirus was spreading across mainland China, and our previous concerns about street violence and chemical contamination were replaced by fear of a deadly pandemic.
"It's amazing what this baby has been through when she's incubating," my mother said by phone from New York.
"We're going to move to the country," said Cat, whose uncle owns a farm in England. But by then it was already the third quarter and it was too late to fly anywhere.
As the Hong Kong authorities confirmed dozens of infections, Panic shopping took over the city, even at our local minimart, where supplies of facial masks and toilet paper quickly ran out.
We collected the feces: couscous and gingerbread cookies. Were we panicking?
Yes and no.
Local fear was fueled by memories of the 2002-3 SARS coronavirus epidemic, which had killed nearly 800 people worldwide and 299 in Hong Kong alone. It was impossible not to think about it, particularly with a baby on the way.
Still, we remind ourselves, the risk of contracting the virus was probably low. The key was to minimize risk.
Cat went on maternity leave and stopped taking public transportation when I started working from home and skipped my beer league ice hockey games. We also indefinitely postponed our weekly Caesar salads at the Foreign Correspondents Club (who said in March that a member who was there in late February later tested positive).
When February dawned, Hong Kong schools were closed and most of its border crossings to mainland China had been closed. Now, most of the people on the sidewalks were masked, not just protesters and riot police, and the mood somehow felt even more mysterious and apocalyptic than when the city had literally been on fire.
Maybe our baby felt it, because his due date flew by.
But a week later, we found ourselves running, on the roads where I had been used tear gas eight months earlier, passing government buildings that were now heavily fortified against protesters, to the hospital in the middle of the night.
The staff quickly searched us, though only after taking our temperatures and requiring us to certify that we had not been to Wuhan, where the virus had originated, in the previous 14 days.
In about two hours, my son was in my arms, looking at his father with two pale blue eyes the color of his mother's sapphire. engagement ring. I lowered my mask to kiss him.
The walls of the hospital were covered in "emergency response,quot; warnings, and there would be plenty to worry about once we left. Namely: how would we protect our son from the virus and when would it be safe to take him around the world to meet his grandparents?
For now, however, joy invaded us. And the bad news from the world, which normally absorbs us, was falling like earth into an airplane window.
Mike Ives writes the Europe edition of the New York Times Morning Briefing newsletter.