Protests, coronavirus and a baby on the way

"It's amazing what this baby has been through when she's incubating," my mother said by phone from New York.

"We're going to move to the country," said Cat, whose uncle owns a farm in England. But by then it was already the third quarter and it was too late to fly anywhere.

As the Hong Kong authorities confirmed dozens of infections, Panic shopping took over the city, even at our local minimart, where supplies of facial masks and toilet paper quickly ran out.

We collected the feces: couscous and gingerbread cookies. Were we panicking?

Yes and no.

Local fear was fueled by memories of the 2002-3 SARS coronavirus epidemic, which had killed nearly 800 people worldwide and 299 in Hong Kong alone. It was impossible not to think about it, particularly with a baby on the way.

Still, we remind ourselves, the risk of contracting the virus was probably low. The key was to minimize risk.

Cat went on maternity leave and stopped taking public transportation when I started working from home and skipped my beer league ice hockey games. We also indefinitely postponed our weekly Caesar salads at the Foreign Correspondents Club (who said in March that a member who was there in late February later tested positive).

When February dawned, Hong Kong schools were closed and most of its border crossings to mainland China had been closed. Now, most of the people on the sidewalks were masked, not just protesters and riot police, and the mood somehow felt even more mysterious and apocalyptic than when the city had literally been on fire.