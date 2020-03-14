Prince Andrew and his attorneys are now cooperating with the feds over the Jeffrey Epstein scandal

Prince Andrew's reputation has been tarnished forever after it was revealed that he and the accused, Jeffrey Epstein, had been hanging around as friends. Things went wrong for Andrew when he conducted an interview with the BBC that was widely hailed as "bizarre,quot; and counterproductive.

Subsequently, multiple media revealed that Prince Andrew had been avoiding the FBI and other investigators, and refused to cooperate with them. However, a new Page Six report states that Prince Andrew and his lawyers have been in contact with the authorities.

Prince Andrew has reportedly been lobbying to cooperate with officials regarding the former billionaire, who died suspiciously while awaiting trial. Since Epstein died, conspiracy theories have proliferated, and many argue that he was assassinated to save the reputation of some of the world's most influential people.

Regardless, Andrew and his team have been in contact with investigators, Geoffrey Berman, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, recently confirmed. Berman confirmed to The Telegraph that there had been "communication between the two legal teams."

This comes after his comments in January that Prince Andrew had not cooperated at all with the authorities. The New York Times later quoted a source as saying Andrew was refusing to answer calls from federal investigators.

In a much older statement earlier this year, Berman said that despite Prince Andrew's public comments on how he would cooperate with them, he never did. Berman said in his statement: "Prince Andrew has now completely closed the door to voluntary cooperation."

As previously reported, Prince Andrew's BBC interview last November not only tarnished his reputation in the eyes of the public, but also prompted the royal family to cast him out as an official member. Prince Andrew announced that he would be leaving his post soon after.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre, one of the women involved in the Jeffrey Epstein case, claims that she had to have sex with Prince Andrew not once but three times. She had claimed that Jeffrey trafficked her to Prince Andrew when he was just 17 years old.



