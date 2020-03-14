Premier League season should be declared null and void if not over, says West Ham's Karren Brady | Football news

"Since games in both PL and EFL are affected, the only fair and reasonable thing is to declare the entire season null and void."





Under Karren Brady's proposal, Liverpool would be denied its first top-notch title in 30 years.

West Ham Vice President Karren Brady believes this season's Premier League should be declared "null and void,quot; if it cannot be terminated due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Premier League postponed all games until at least April 4 due to the threat of the coronavirus, but some clubs feel that the campaign will not restart again during the current season.

Liverpool are currently just two wins away from winning their first first division championship in 30 years, but Brady feels that if the games can't be completed, the result of this year's title race and relegation battle should be revoked.

Writing in SunBrady, who will be part of an emergency Premier League meeting on Thursday, said: "The suspension or cancellation of the league was always a certainty.

"You cannot avoid the possibility that all levels in the EFL, as well as in the Premier League, have to be canceled and this season is declared void because if the players cannot play, the games cannot go on."

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool are just two wins from the Premier League title

"The PL hopes that an interval of three weeks from today will allow it to restart, but that may be the country of dreams."

"And what if the league cannot be ended? As the games in the PL and the EFL are affected, the only fair and reasonable thing is to declare the entire season null and void.

"Who knows who would have fallen or gone up if the games hadn't been played in their entirety?

"A big blow to Liverpool, who could be stripped of their first title in 30 years."

"This will be discussed between the PL and the clubs next week at an emergency meeting."

Coronavirus: key sports developments

