Premier League coronavirus lockdown: What happened in the last nine games in previous seasons? Football news

%MINIFYHTML33d5f842d05222f1ceca5d554d62191611% %MINIFYHTML33d5f842d05222f1ceca5d554d62191612%





Hugo Rodallega was the hero, as Wigan stayed awake on the last day of 2011.

These are uncertain times. The coronavirus pandemic has led to the postponement of the Premier League season with nine games remaining, and so far there are more questions than answers.

%MINIFYHTML33d5f842d05222f1ceca5d554d62191613% %MINIFYHTML33d5f842d05222f1ceca5d554d62191614%

The integrity of the competition will be at stake when the Premier League holds its emergency meeting on Thursday. It is by far the biggest challenge facing new CEO Richard Masters, but the likelihood of more positive evidence between the players and the coaching staff is sure to provide the biggest hurdle in ensuring that all clubs return to action at the same time. weather.

%MINIFYHTML33d5f842d05222f1ceca5d554d62191615% %MINIFYHTML33d5f842d05222f1ceca5d554d62191616%

Others argue with some justification that Liverpool should be crowned champion, 25 points away from its closest rivals, but elsewhere there are huge financial ramifications at the heart of any concrete decision.

In the Premier League era, only eight teams scored 25 points or more from their last nine games.

Only five teams have scored the most points in their last nine Premier League matches.

The virus outbreak is causing a major disruption to the football calendar worldwide and may not peak until 10-14 weeks, long after the English national football season ends.

While Liverpool could have been celebrating a first league title in 30 years as early as Monday, there are still 92 Premier League games to be played. A look back on the seasons of the last decade indicates how much things can change with almost a quarter of the campaign yet to go …

Premier League – 2010/11

Blackpool was 15th with nine games ahead, but ended up relegated

After 29 league games, Manchester United was the best by three points, but Arsenal, which was second, had a game on hand. The places in the Champions League were occupied by those two sides, as well as Manchester City in third place and Chelsea in fourth.

Tottenham sat in fifth place, three points behind Chelsea and still with a good chance of outperforming his cross-city rivals. At the bottom, Wigan sat in 20th place, joined in the relegation zone by Wolves and West Ham.

At the end of the season, Arsenal had to settle for fourth place and a place in the Champions League play-offs, as United were crowned champions, followed by Chelsea and Man City.

The Spurs remained in the only Europa League spot assigned to the league final, along with FA Cup runners-up Stoke and Fulham in the first qualifying stage under the now-defunct Fair Play league.

Wigan finished three points above the dreaded dotted line at 16th while the Wolves also survived when Birmingham and Blackpool fell in the bottom three along with rocky bottom West Ham.

Premier League – 2011/12

Sergio Agüero's dramatic winner against QPR gave Manchester City the title

The most dramatic season in the Premier League. Manchester United led rivals City by one point on March 14, 2012, while Tottenham and Arsenal occupied the other two places in the Champions League. Chelsea was fifth, while Newcastle sat sixth.

At the other extreme, the last three were made up of Queens Park Rangers, Wolves and Wigan.

But when the season finale came in May, Wigan and QPR had survived when Bolton and Blackburn returned to the Championship along with Wolves.

City infamously snatched the title with two goals in halftime in a 3-2 victory over QPR to secure their first Premier League crown in United's goal difference in the second.

Premier League – 2012/13

Sir Alex Ferguson during his last match as coach of Manchester United in May 2013

A year later, Manchester United returned to the top after 29 weeks of play, and in the last season led by Sir Alex Ferguson, his team boasted a 12-point lead over City.

It was an advantage that this time they would not give up, but elsewhere in the top four, Tottenham and Chelsea were the favorites to secure the other two places in the Champions League.

The Spurs had a seven-point advantage over Arsenal, although they had played one more game. At the end of the season, the Gunners raised their rivals from North London to fourth place.

Wigan, Reading and QPR finished in the bottom three with nine games remaining.

Premier League – 2013/14

Steven Gerrard observes Chelsea's first goal against Liverpool in April 2014

Chelsea was in the cashier's seat with nine games to play during the 2013/14 season with Liverpool on the hunt. José Mourinho's team had a seven-point lead, although they had played one game more than Liverpool under Brendan Rodgers.

Arsenal was in third place, but crucially, Manchester City in fourth had only played 26 games on March 14.

Tottenham still harbored hopes in the Champions League, four points from the fourth, while Manchester United was in sixth, nine points from the city. Cardiff, Sunderland and Fulham filled the relegation spots.

At the end of the season, City would take full advantage of their games to deny Liverpool a first Premier League title by two points, while Chelsea and Arsenal completed the top four.

Sunderland completed the great escape under Gus Poyet, when Norwich joined Cardiff and Fulham in the fall. Things got even worse for United as Everton usurped them into a place in the Europa League.

Premier League – 2014/15

Nigel Pearson did a good job of keeping Leicester up, showing what can be accomplished with nine games remaining.

Chelsea led the way with Manchester City and Arsenal in third place, still with realistic hopes of winning the Premier League title with nine games still to play. Manchester United completed the first four, two points ahead of Liverpool in fifth.

Leicester was in the background with 19 points from 28 games played through March 14, seven points adrift for safety, while Burnley and QPR completed the last three.

All of that changed for the Foxes down the stretch, as Nigel Pearson arranged a remarkable escapade with Hull replacing them in the relegation zone after 38 games.

The top four, this time, remained the same, while even the Europa League spots were filled by those in fifth, sixth and seventh place: Liverpool, Tottenham and Southampton.

Premier League – 2015/16

Newcastle was adrift in safety in 2016 with nine games remaining

During Leicester's miraculous campaign, Claudio Ranieri had his team five points behind Tottenham in second place in mid-March. Arsenal and Manchester City completed the top four while West Ham finished fifth, just two points from a place in the Champions League.

At the bottom, Aston Villa supported the league, joined in the relegation zone by Norwich and Newcastle.

This was a rare example in which none of the significant positions changed when Leicester was crowned champion, joined in the Champions League spots by Arsenal, Spurs and Manchester City.

The last three remained as they were, while United, Southampton and West Ham remained in the place of the Europa League that was extended to the league based on the national cups won by those who were already qualified for Europe.

Premier League – 2016/17

There were no sacks from Chelsea by Antonio Conte in the 2016/17 season

Chelsea had built up an impregnable lead at the top, 10 points behind Tottenham, but the picture was far less conclusive further down the division.

Manchester City and Liverpool ranked third and fourth respectively, with Arsenal five points behind the Champions League in fifth place. At the low end, Sunderland, Middlesbrough and Hull were struggling to keep up with the Crystal Palace just one point from the drop zone.

Chelsea would win the league by seven points, while the top four would remain the same, but Manchester United secured a place in the Champions League after winning the Europa League.

Things would not improve for the Northeast Premier League trio of clubs, as the same three teams that occupied the last three with nine games remaining fell.

Premier League – 2017/18

Crystal Palace won five of its last eight games with Roy Hodgson

Manchester City had a 16-point lead over Manchester United on March 14, with eight games remaining from the 2017/18 season. Tottenham and Liverpool completed the first four, with Chelsea four points away in fifth.

Arsenal and Burnley were still in contention for Europa League spots, while Crystal Palace, Stoke and West Brom filled the relegation spots.

City would continue to lift the Premier League trophy and the top four remained as they were. Chelsea, Arsenal and Burnley reserved positions in the Europa League, but Palace ended the season with great force.

With Roy Hodgson, the Eagles collected 17 points from their remaining eight games to finish in a comfortable 11th place when Swansea's Premier League stay came to an end.

The Welsh club was four points out of the last three, but would end up joining Stoke and West Brom to be relegated.

Premier League – 2018/19

Riyad Mahrez puts the stamp on another Premier League title for Manchester City

Manchester City led Liverpool by a lone point on the same stage last season, and it was all to play at both ends of the league table.

Huddersfield and Fulham were already adrift at the bottom, but Cardiff was just two points behind Burnley, in 17th place.

In the end, the same last three were relegated, but Chelsea, who occupies sixth place, made the most of a game in hand to finally finish third, as Arsenal missed a place in the Champions League.

In a remarkable finale to the title race, Liverpool finished second behind City despite accumulating 97 points.

Now give your opinion …

Coronavirus: key sports developments