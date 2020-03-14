Post Malone infuriates people at Denver concert despite coronavirus concerns

WENN / Adriana M. Barraza

The hitmaker & # 39; Psycho & # 39; He performed for the sold-out crowd at the Pepsi Center on Thursday night, before Colorado Governor Jarad Polis declared a local state of emergency and the rapper cancels the rest of his tour.

Up News Info –

Post Malone has been put on the wrong side of the public. Many musical acts have taken the drastic step of postponing performances since the coronavirus continues to spread worldwide, but rapper "Better Now's" decision to go ahead with his sold-out concert in Denver, Colorado, has left many furious.

On Thursday, March 12, the Pepsi Center announced on Twitter: "Tonight's Post Malone concert at the Pepsi Center continues as scheduled." He continued: "We continue to monitor the current situation of COVID-19 with local, state and federal authorities. Please continue to monitor local websites and social media channels regarding updates to upcoming events."

%MINIFYHTML474ce96ec41d3808e6c8a50401fe49f011% %MINIFYHTML474ce96ec41d3808e6c8a50401fe49f012%

Since many have urged Malone to cancel his show, the announcement was an invitation to criticism. "Wow. Wildly irresponsible and greedy. Thanks for the loss of $ 300. It won't go, those will be empty seats. I definitely won't go through the Pepsi Center in the future either," said one. Another said, "This is a terrible decision," before adding in the same post, "I don't know how to explain to you that you should care about other people."

One person criticized the continuation of Malone's concert amid the coronavirus outbreak.

That same night, Denver 9News reporter Ryan Haarer shared a video from inside the Malone concert hall. "Getting more videos from inside @pepsicenter," he wrote along with the clip. "I thought I was seeing empty seats for @PostMalone in the middle of the COVID-19 outbreak. It turns out … it's full. So much for social estrangement."

The footage was quickly picked up by many. Tommy Vietor, a former spokesman for President Barack Obama, tweeted angrily: "We didn't suspend all major sports for Post Malone to ruin all of this for us. Gather, Colorado." Fellow 9News journalist Marc Sallinger sarcastically wrote: "NBA season suspended. NCAA tournament canceled. NHL season suspended. MLB season postponed. Denver schools closed. CO in state of emergency. Concert after Malone? Packed. "

Tommy Vietor responded to the packed show.

Marc Sallinger intervened.

Malone's Thursday concert came after concert promoters Live Nation and AEG announced they were postponing all major events as a preventative measure for the spread of COVID-19. The National Basketball Association (NBA) and Major League Baseball (MLB) have also put a hiatus on their seasons, while Broadway has closed its doors for a month.

On Friday, March 13, Colorado Governor Jared Polis called for the cancellation of public meetings for more than 250 people.