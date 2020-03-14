Positive testing for Third Street Promenade Apple Store employees for COVID-19, the Shutters Stores company worldwide – Up News Info Los Angeles

– An Apple store employee at the Santa Monica Third Street Promenade location tested positive for COVID-19, the company announced Friday.

The employee, who was diagnosed Thursday night, has not been at the store since March 2, according to a statement.

"Apple's first priority, now and forever, is the health and safety of our employees, customers and the communities we serve," the statement read.

The store also underwent a thorough cleanup after the employee tested positive, but will now close for several weeks along with all other locations worldwide.

On Saturday, Apple announced that it will close stores worldwide until March 27 to help combat the coronavirus.

"The most effective way to minimize the risk of virus transmission is to reduce density and maximize social distance," the company said in a statement. "As new infection rates continue to grow elsewhere, we are taking additional steps to protect our team members and clients."

All hourly employees will continue to be paid, and the company has expanded its leave policy to accommodate those affected by COVID-19.