Porsha Williams makes her fans laugh like there's no tomorrow with this video featuring Kanye West

Porsha Williams makes her fans laugh with this video she recently shared on her social media account. Her followers appreciated the fact that she brings a bit of joy into their lives during these difficult times we are currently experiencing.

You can also watch the video that Porsha shared below. Kanye West also appears in the clip.

‘I can't breathe 😭😂 * Jokes, everyone sits somewhere … Oh, and I noticed guys from a jewelry commercial up front other than the choir … great," Porsha wrote in her post.

Someone said, "Come back singing,quot; I never would have made it "" and another follower posted this: "My anxiety would have been through the roof, everything is shaking."

A commenter wrote the following message: ‘All jokes aside … They ate it," and a fan posted, "Chile … these flights will be more like 0.99 cents."

Someone else said, "Are they flying away from the coronavirus or what?" And another follower laughed out loud in the comments and posted this message: "Girl! 😂 These pranks have me dead. I'm going to send you this graduation my friend made. 😂’

Porsha is trying to stay optimistic these days, and she wants to make her fans and fans smile too.

It really seems like she is doing a great job.

Recently, Porsha also got fans excited when she shared some immunity boosters.

The RHOA star revealed some natural solutions to boost her fans' immune systems.

She shared a message she shared amid the fears and panic caused by COVID-19 and its rapid spread around the world.

Apart from this, Porsha is definitely living her best life together with her family. Fans love the fact that she and Dennis McKinley are trying to make things work in their relationship.



