Police: Oakdale 2 Hilton Garden Inn injuries shooting, alcohol believed to be a factor – Up News Info

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Police: Oakdale 2 Hilton Garden Inn injuries shooting, alcohol believed to be a factor - WCCO

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The Oakdale Police Department says a shooting at the Hilton Garden Inn sent two people to Regions Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Saturday morning. Two other people are now in police custody.

Police say the altercation at the hotel on Inwood Avenue North began with a group of seven people. Alcohol is believed to be a factor.

%MINIFYHTML20cdce3318fae91c2e90c6cdd116fd1d11%%MINIFYHTML20cdce3318fae91c2e90c6cdd116fd1d12%

Officers say a man contacted police to report that he had been shot at 6:18 a.m. At the scene, the police discovered a man with a gunshot wound to the left forearm in the driveway; Another nearby man had a gunshot wound to the chest; and a third person had an abrasion on the arm.

According to investigators, an interruption on the fourth floor of the building led to the shooting. Police say hotel guests still have access to their rooms and that the hotel is open while detectives work to collect evidence from the scene.

Police are not seeking any additional suspects at this time and there appears to be no danger to the public.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here