Police investigate apparent homicide near Vermont ski resort

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
BOLTON, Vt. (AP) – Vermont state police said Saturday they are investigating an apparent homicide involving a man in Bolton.

The victim was found by soldiers who responded to a disturbance call on Saturday, WCAX-TV reported. Investigators were still trying to find out the day and time of the man's death, and police have not released the man's identity.

Soldiers found the man in a study unit inside the base town of Bolton Valley Resort in Bolton. The complex said it did not expect the police investigation to affect its operations, and that it remained open to the public.

