Players Championship Podcast: What's Next For Golf After Cancellation? The | Golf News

Nick Dougherty takes a look at the postponed or canceled tournaments on major golf courses as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

A special show that reflects the recent cancellations of golf has become a podcast, live from the Players Championship.

Nick Dougherty presented a unique program on Friday morning from TPC Sawgrass, where the PGA Tour decided to suspend the event after opening day due to continued fears about the coronavirus.

Paul McGinley, Rich Beem and Wayne Riley were also in the studio to react to the news, which included all other PGA Tour events in the coming weeks that were canceled.

Matsuyama had a two-shot lead when The Players was canceled after opening day.

The quartet analyzed the implications for the sport and predicted whether the Masters would go ahead, and the main opening of the year was postponed later in the day.

PGA Tour chief Jay Monahan explained his decision to stop the proceedings and what the future might hold for the sport, while world No. 1 Rory McIlroy and Bernd Wiesberger were among the players who reacted to the situation.

* The show was recorded on Friday morning, before the announcement that afternoon that the Masters would be postponed until a later date.