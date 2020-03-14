Players Championship: Players will split half of the $ 15 million bag equally | Golf News

















PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan explains the decision to cancel all tournaments in the coming weeks

The PGA Tour confirmed that half of the players' championship prize money will be distributed equally among all players on the field.

The PGA Tour flagship event was canceled late Thursday night, with the opening round almost complete, due to current fears about the spread of the coronavirus.

PGA Tour regulations state that a full round of a tournament must be completed for 50 percent of the bag to be paid, although four players were unable to finish Thursday before the darkness was suspended.

The initial plan was for spectators to be banned in the last three rounds.

"We almost completed one round of this championship and we will pay 50 percent of the portfolio to our players evenly distributed among our players," PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan told the media on Wednesday.

"I think as we move forward, we have to consider everyone here. Our focus will be on our players on how we use this moment to inspire communities where we are not going to play."

"We inspire when we return when we are playing, and be sure to use the strength of this organization to do good here and ultimately return to this amazing platform that we have that will strengthen as we overcome this challenge." "

Jay Monahan (right) announced the cancellation of multiple PGA Tour events in the coming weeks

The tournament has a $ 15 million prize pool, the highest in professional golf, with 50 percent divided across the field, regardless of position on the leaderboard, which equates to approximately $ 52,000 per player.

The decision means Hideki Matsuyama, who equaled the field record with a nine under 63 to open a two-shot lead, receives the same money as Nick Watney and Patton Kizzire, who were 16 shots behind the initial lead.

Matsuyama topped the standings when the tournament was canceled

C.T Pan from Taiwan, which pulled out a few hours before the first round due to concerns about the virus, lost part of the bag due to its decision not to show up.