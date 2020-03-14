Plano reports COVID-19's first alleged positive case – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

A 47-year-old Plano woman reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, the Collin County Health Department announced Saturday afternoon.

According to the health department, the woman has no underlying health problems and is unrelated to any of the confirmed cases in North Texas. Authorities did not say whether the woman had recently traveled.

She is currently isolated in her home, authorities said.

Health officials said there are six confirmed cases of coronavirus in Collin County, with 63 people under surveillance as of 12 p.m. Saturday.

