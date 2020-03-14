Phil Thompson: I can't see the Premier League season resuming in April | Football news

















Sky Sports' Phil Thompson says he finds it hard to believe that the Premier League season will resume in April as planned

Liverpool legend Phil Thompson does not believe the Premier League will resume action on the return date scheduled for April 4.

High-flying accessories have been suspended until that date as part of measures to combat the coronavirus outbreak, leading to the postponement of almost all major sporting events worldwide.

The Premier League will meet on Thursday to establish an action plan and Thompson hopes the list of matches can be completed, and his former club Liverpool may end a 30-year wait for the title, but he doesn't think the players will return to action. . within a month.

Sky Sports Kaveh Solhekol says the Premier League decision to suspend the season was unanimous, but there are differing opinions on whether it will finally be completed.

When asked if he was overly optimistic that the season could resume on April 4, Thompson said: "I think so. I think they are just taking a breather and it is very difficult to see it get going."

"They will have meetings and it will change every day. I am watching Sky News every day and it changes every hour. Things change all the time."

Anfield Wrap host Neil Atkinson says it is important that the Premier League find a way to complete every game, for the integrity of the competition.

"Playing behind closed doors is a contentious issue. I think football is nothing without the fans, it is a fan game and I like to think that it could be resumed and the games will be completed."

"As Jurgen Klopp said, there are more important issues to worry about, but it would be nice to complete the accessories because there are so many issues to decide."

Thompson believes that a void season would not be fair and the matches should be completed if possible

West Ham Vice President Karren Brady has suggested the season should be declared void, an option that would deprive Liverpool of the league title and that Thompson said would create problems elsewhere in the division.

"There are still ramifications even if you do that," he said. "What are you doing with the teams in the Champions League positions? Because Leicester City is quite healthy in third place, they would be extremely concerned if you went to the teams that finished in the top four last season."

"There will still be problems. Not only will it end up being null and void. It is an extremely serious and unprecedented situation."

"But it is not that Liverpool has a two point advantage, they have a 25 point advantage and we are three-quarters of the way to the season. It would be extremely difficult to say that Liverpool is not a champion."

