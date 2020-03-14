Phaedra Parks praises her son who is fully prepared and ready for the pandemic

Phaedra Parks made fans happy with a recent post on her social media account. Fans were really happy to see the photo of their son, Dylan, which Phaedra decided to share on his IG account.

‘The only person I know who is fully prepared and ready for the pandemic! Where's Mrs. #Corona? #Mr #President is a #mood #coronavirus, "wrote Phaedra in his post.

A fan exclaimed: D Dyl is a mess! ❤️! 🙌🏾 Show Nephew !! & # 39; & # 39; and someone else posted this: "He looks like me after Zulu spends Mardi Gras Day."

Someone else said, "Omg this is too cute," and one commenter posted this: "He's ready for Mardi Gras again."

One of the Phaedra fans said that he's dressed to go to the Mardi Gras game at Braves, ski and a concert, all at the same time, hahaha & # 39 ;, and a fan posted: & # 39; You have the hands full 😂 With school out with This virus the spirit of patients may find you.

Someone said: ‘I love this President. @phaedraparks he is absolutely adorable! I hope everyone stays safe down there! Prayers for the whole family 🙏🏻❤️ God is good! ’

Another follower said, "I just finished watching you on YouTube, and I'm weak because we need you on TV, the queen of shadows."

Someone else posted this: "So cute it is adorable, I hope you will follow me please,quot;, and a fan said: "It is not the Phaedra crown … No, ma'am hahaha. I'm glad you are safe. Ur a lady strong "

In other news, Phaedra shared a photo on her social media account and told her fans that this is how she has been looking since they announced that the school had been canceled for a week.

But this isn't what got fans exclaiming in the comments – her looks were what had everyone in awe.

Some of his fans said this is not the time to undress.



