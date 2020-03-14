Peter Weber is not dating his producer, but these reality stars have

Rumors of a romance between The Bachelor star Peter Weber and its producer Julie LaPlaca, have been considered false. But the idea of talent dating the crew is not so far-fetched.
Weber and LaPlaca had sparked dating rumors over the holidays after she shared a photo of herself celebrating New Year's Eve with "Pilot Pete," and after her father posted a photo of her for dinner with the family. reality star.
Friday after the drama-filled finale of The BachelorWeber's short-lived engagement with the contestant Hannah Ann Sluss and subsequent break with the runner-up Madison Prewett, LaPlaca made things clear, saying on Instagram: "Yes, that was @pilot_pete in the brown jacket, no, we did not kiss at midnight. But whoever ends up as his co-pilot for life is a lucky woman, because this guy has a heart of gold."
Also this week Single franchise host Chris Harrison He also denied the Weber-LaPlaca romance rumors in Lights out with David Spade, saying: "We can say categorically that it is a big no. Julie is the producer. Nothing there."
But other reality stars have secretly dated their producers. Here are some of them:
KVS / Gaz Shirley, © PacificCoastNews
Whitney Port and Tim Rosenman
The star of The hills cleave The city She began dating the show's producer in 2012, two years after the series ended her career. They married in 2015 and welcomed their first child, son. Son, in 2017.
Wendy Maeda / The Boston Globe via Getty Images
David Burns and Kira
In 1998 the real world was rocked by The real worldThe secret romance between his housemate David and Kira, his cast director who was 10 years his senior. After their relationship came to light in a truly dramatic way after he spent weeks cheating on the production team, featuring one of the most iconic moments on reality shows (Who can forget David's sobs in the car and scream "I love you, kill me,quot;?), Kira was fired and the couple finally separated.
Note that she came from an all-male military school. I really didn't have much contact with women. So, for a 10-year-old woman to show me my greatest affection, I turned the cap over. I just fell. Madly in love with her. "he later told MTV News. "And with good reason, she is a beautiful and intelligent woman. I am still friends with Kira; unfortunately, it turned out that she was employed by the company that was filming me."
Maddison Hausburg and Ish Soto
Not only Siesta key He smashed the fourth wall when it was revealed that the star revealed his romance with the show's former producer in its third season, but his MTV cast mates (including an ex-boyfriend) and his father were further shocked due to the age difference. , with More than 20 years between the couple.
Still, Madisson and Ish, who now appears on the show as her boyfriend, are still going strong, with Madisson telling E! News exclusively: "I get it. It's a big age difference, but I hope after everyone judges him initially, he shows up and sees that he's a real relationship with real feelings and that he's good to me. It's a healthy relationship."
SplashNews.com
Kristin Cavallari and Miguel Medina
During a recent episode of his E! reality series Very cavallariKristin surprised her former castmates Heidi Montag Y Audrina Patridge revealing that she secretly dated one of her cameramen in The hills for months while pretending an affair with Brody jenner on the screen.
"We went out for a few months and nobody knew it," he said. "And he was dating Brody on the show, and in the meantime Miguel was filming."
Then she said that their relationship was exposed towards the end of their time working together because "the paparazzi took us to the airport a week before the show ended. That way they caught us."
Amber Portwood and Andrew Glennon
the Teen mom og The star ended up finding love in a surprising place when she fell in love with Andrew, a crew member, while filming. Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition with her ex boyfriend Matt Baier. While they denied being connected while the show was filming, WEtv decided to broadcast secret footage proving otherwise, in which one producer said, "We never had a crew member permeate a motorhome before."
A baby (a boy named James), cheating charges, an arrest, and a messy separation later.
A B C
Michelle Kujawa and Ryan Putz
While it has had a fair amount of scandal over the years, Bachelor in ParadiseThe first real controversy was when The Bachelor Y Bachelor flat Michelle's secret romance with Ryan, one of the show's audio operators, was exposed, with ABC's success hilariously filming a dramatic re-creation of Ryan's decision to jump 25 feet from the balcony of Michelle's hotel room. to avoid getting caught by a cast driver, only to end up breaking both legs and losing his job.
Andrew H. Walker / Getty Images
Julie Berry and Jeff Probst
Okay, this is a bit of a stretch, but SurvivorEmmy-winning host (and now showrunner) dated Julie, a contestant, after her torch went out Survivor: Vanuatu in 2004. The two didn't begin their romance until after production ended that season, revealing their relationship to the world at the end of the live meeting recording.
The couple dated for three years before separating in 2008. "I definitely fell in love with Survivor"Probst later told USA Today." Insurance. And I wouldn't change any of that. "
Meanwhile, Weber appears to be enjoying single life for now; The reality star posted videos of him singing on his Instagram story on Friday. Kygo"Happy now,quot;.