Peter Weber is not dating his producer, but these reality stars have

Rumors of a romance between The Bachelor star Peter Weber and its producer Julie LaPlaca, have been considered false. But the idea of ​​talent dating the crew is not so far-fetched.

Weber and LaPlaca had sparked dating rumors over the holidays after she shared a photo of herself celebrating New Year's Eve with "Pilot Pete," and after her father posted a photo of her for dinner with the family. reality star.

Friday after the drama-filled finale of The BachelorWeber's short-lived engagement with the contestant Hannah Ann Sluss and subsequent break with the runner-up Madison Prewett, LaPlaca made things clear, saying on Instagram: "Yes, that was @pilot_pete in the brown jacket, no, we did not kiss at midnight. But whoever ends up as his co-pilot for life is a lucky woman, because this guy has a heart of gold."

Also this week Single franchise host Chris Harrison He also denied the Weber-LaPlaca romance rumors in Lights out with David Spade, saying: "We can say categorically that it is a big no. Julie is the producer. Nothing there."