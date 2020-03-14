Peter Ridsdale, Advisor to Pretson: We must be patient with the coronavirus | Football news

















1:18



Sky Sports News reporter Fraser Dainton explains the side effect the coronavirus could have on business for the day

Sky Sports News reporter Fraser Dainton explains the side effect the coronavirus could have on business for the day

Peter Ridsdale has urged Football League clubs to "take their time,quot; to find a solution to the coronavirus crisis.

%MINIFYHTML95b25539b2d8dfbd92e0bc1457f9ced011% %MINIFYHTML95b25539b2d8dfbd92e0bc1457f9ced012%

All matches in the Football League were suspended yesterday until April 3, with promotion and relegation in the three divisions undecided at this stage of the season.

The former Leeds president, who is currently an adviser to the Preston North End, feels there would be time in the summer to complete the pending games, but there should be no rush to make a decision on plans for the remainder of the campaign.

1:47 Luton Town CEO Gary Sweet says completing the season with closed-door games would be the fairest solution if the EFL returns Luton Town CEO Gary Sweet says completing the season with closed-door games would be the fairest solution if the EFL returns

"As far as I know, the clubs have not been consulted so far, but it is very early," he said. Sky Sports News. "It was yesterday when it was decided that we would not be playing before April 3."

"We need to sit down and see all the implications, all the options available to us and see if we can play on April 3 or if this continues until May or June."

"There is something like nine games to play and there is plenty of time in May and June to play those games. The integrity of the competition is very important."

1:21 Tranmere President Mark Palios says a collaborative approach to dealing with the effects of the coronavirus should be considered in English football Tranmere President Mark Palios says a collaborative approach to dealing with the effects of the coronavirus should be considered in English football

"The important thing is great heads, take a little time, let's talk about everything and make the right decision. Instinctive decisions are not correct and I have read some comments in the press today that are very premature." "

One person whose comments in the press have caused much debate is West Ham Vice President Karren Brady, who argued that the entire season should be declared null and void if it cannot be completed due to the coronavirus.

"There are some clubs, and I am not suggesting that West Ham be one of them, who are looking at the league table and fear what might happen if the season is completed," he said.

"It cannot be correct at this stage to decide that the season is over and that the league tables remain as they are now."

Coronavirus: key sports developments