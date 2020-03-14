Pet of the Week: Maple The Pit Bull Mix – Up News Info

Our pet of the week is the maple! The 2-year-old Pit Bull mix came to Minneapolis Animal Care & Control as a parasite in mid-February. She is described as friendly and loves everyone she meets.

Maple, which is spayed, does well in playgroups. She has a tough and noisy play style with other dogs. She is also highly motivated by food and takes goodies gently.

Maple is available for adoption at Minneapolis Care & Control. You can also call 612-673-6222 for more information.