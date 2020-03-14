Paul Nicholls Packs Midlands National with Truckers Lodge | Racing News

Truckers Lodge was a decisive winner of the 61st Grand Midlands Grand National de Marston in Uttoxeter.

Paul Nicholls' eight-year-old boy, who had finished second in the Grand National Welsh in his previous start, was better this time in a typically grueling edition of the four-mile, quarter-mile endurance test.

Lorcan Williams kept it at the pace of an early stage, and moved clear after the last last to win by 18 lengths at 6-1, from Captain Drake and Joe Farrell.

The runner-up made a mistake in the end, as his efforts began to count on the heavy ground, but Truckers Lodge seemed to have the prize in custody by then anyway.

He was blazing new trails for 11-time champion coach Nicholls, in a career that had previously eluded him.

Truckers Lodge's victory was also a compliment to last year's winner of this race, Potters Corner, who defeated him in Chepstow in late December and is on his way to next month's Aintree Grand National.