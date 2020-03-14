Paris Hilton's brother became a first-time father

WENN / Ivan Nikolov

Barron Hillton II and his wife, Tessa, were inspired by the place where they met by choosing the name of Milou Alizee for their little daughter who was born on March 11.

Up News Info –

The hotel's heir, Barron Hilton II, received his first child with his wife Tessa.

Paris HiltonThe younger brother became a father on Wednesday (March 11), and the new parents made the announcement on Instagram.

%MINIFYHTML2ff3a61ae7f3c761b27dfb37f42a6f9911% %MINIFYHTML2ff3a61ae7f3c761b27dfb37f42a6f9912%

"Welcome to the world, our little one!" Barron's wife Tessa captioned a photo of the happy couple posing with the newborn, before sharing the boy's name and date of birth. "Milou Alizee Hilton 03.11.2020".

The baby's name is inspired by the place where Barron and Tessa met.

"We found Milou's name where we first met: Pointe Milou in St. Barths. We thought it was appropriate," the couple told People. "Her middle name, Alizee, means & # 39; trade winds & # 39; in French. The winds from the island are what brought us together and then, a few years later, it is what brought us to Milou (sic). She it's a gift from the island. "

<br />

Barron and Tessa were married in 2018.