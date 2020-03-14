Panic Grips in Southern California – Up News Info Los Angeles

People are nervous and store shelves have been removed.
Southland is no exception.
Some customers reported that they spent half an hour just to find parking spots and eventually went into stores only to find more traffic jams.
There were also reports of anger mounting as customers fight over critical products that are now in limited supply both online and in stores.
A local mental health expert spoke to KCAL9 about the anxiety surrounding the virus and uncertainties about the extent to which it could spread within communities.
Dignity Health Medical Group Dr. Anil Sharma said he has three tips:
- Educate
- Do not panic
- Prepare
She advises parents to also spread the same messages to their children in age-appropriate ways to help prevent panic.
Ways to protect yourself and others
- Clean your hands frequently
- Avoid close contact
- Stay home if you are sick
- Cover coughs and sneezes
- Wear a mask if you are sick
- Clean and disinfect
Check the CDC website for information on how to stay safe.
To stay up-to-date on local news about the Hepatitis C virus in the Los Angeles area, check out the dedicated CBSLA website.