Panic Grips in Southern California – Up News Info Los Angeles

– There has been an increase in in-store customers across the country amid the coronavirus pandemic and a national emergency declaration.

People are nervous and store shelves have been removed.

Southland is no exception.

%MINIFYHTMLbad799df6e02361749cbfb6b184ee66a11% %MINIFYHTMLbad799df6e02361749cbfb6b184ee66a12%

Some customers reported that they spent half an hour just to find parking spots and eventually went into stores only to find more traffic jams.

There were also reports of anger mounting as customers fight over critical products that are now in limited supply both online and in stores.

A local mental health expert spoke to KCAL9 about the anxiety surrounding the virus and uncertainties about the extent to which it could spread within communities.

Dignity Health Medical Group Dr. Anil Sharma said he has three tips:

Educate Do not panic Prepare

She advises parents to also spread the same messages to their children in age-appropriate ways to help prevent panic.

Ways to protect yourself and others

Clean your hands frequently

Avoid close contact

Stay home if you are sick

Cover coughs and sneezes

Wear a mask if you are sick

Clean and disinfect

Check the CDC website for information on how to stay safe.

To stay up-to-date on local news about the Hepatitis C virus in the Los Angeles area, check out the dedicated CBSLA website.