Pakistan FM Qureshi: United States and Taliban must honor their agreement | Imran Khan

It has been more than a year since former cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan became the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

During his campaign, Khan promised to change his county's economy. But the fight to ease inflation has not been easy.

The Pakistani rupee lost 35 percent of its value during Khan's first year in office. And despite some encouraging news from the International Monetary Fund, many are still struggling as a result of the country's weak economy.

Pakistan's location offers many opportunities and challenges.

Much hope has been placed in its agreement with China to establish an economic corridor. But it is not clear if the ambitious project will benefit both parties.

Relations with its other neighbor, India, have been strained in recent months after New Delhi revoked India's administered Kashmir autonomy. There has also been tension over India's controversial citizenship law that many say discriminate against Muslims.

Elsewhere, Islamabad will also seek to see how the recently signed agreement between the United States and Afghanistan's Taliban will affect its policies.

We discussed all of this and more with Pakistan's top diplomat, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

Source: Al Jazeera