Olympic delay suggested by Donald Trump rejected by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe | Olympic Games News

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe believes his country will continue to host the Olympics in July.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says he disagrees with Donald Trump's suggestion that the Summer Olympics be delayed due to the coronavirus.

The President of the United States said Thursday that it may make sense to postpone the Olympics for a year instead of going ahead with the Games in empty stadiums.

"It's a shame. They've built some beautiful buildings. But I like that more than I like having empty stadiums everywhere. If you cancel it, do it a year later," Trump said.

"I just can't see that there are no people there. In other words, not allowing people. Maybe, and this is just my idea, maybe they are putting it off for a year."

Abe and his government have insisted that the Olympics will take place despite the coronavirus pandemic having put other world sporting events on hold.

The Japanese Prime Minister and Trump held a call after the latter's comments and, at a press conference in Tokyo on Saturday, Abe said delaying or canceling the Games "was not an issue at all,quot; in his call with Trump.

The Olympic flame was lit at a small-scale ceremony in Greece

"We will overcome the spread of the infection and organize the Olympics without problems, as planned," Abe said.

"We (USA and Japan) agree to cooperate and coordinate closely to make the Olympics successful."

Abe said Japan was working with the International Olympic Committee, which will have the final decision on whether the Games will take place, and the UN World Health Organization, suggesting that it agreed that Tokyo would not ultimately decide on the event. .

Thomas Bach, IOC President, attended the opening of the Olympic Torch Relay

The Olympic Torch relay across Japan is slated to begin on March 26.

However, the Greek Olympic Committee has canceled the remainder of the torch relay through Greece to avoid drawing crowds.

The Olympics will currently begin in Tokyo on July 24, with the closing ceremony on August 9.