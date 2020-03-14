Oleksandr Usyk is a teacher but he was wrong about Derek Chisora's fight, says David Haye | Boxing news

%MINIFYHTML547bc98574da4f6add7f04ad46806d8c11% %MINIFYHTML547bc98574da4f6add7f04ad46806d8c12%





Oleksandr Usyk faces Derek Chisora ​​on May 23, live at the Sky Sports box office

Oleksandr Usyk has dominated the cruiserweight division, but has "miscalculated,quot; the next fight of his career against Derek Chisora, says David Haye.

The Ukrainian pound for pound star takes on Chisora ​​in just his second heavyweight fight at The O2 on May 23, live Sky Sports box office, while Usyk works for a WBO mandatory title fight against Anthony Joshua later this year.

Chisora's manager Haye has recognized the accomplishments of Usyk, who became the undisputed world cruiserweight champion, but believes the supremely talented left-hander will regret his decision to fight Chisora.

Usyk is risking his status as a mandatory WBO challenger

"One of the best cruising weights who has moved into a division where he has not done anything yet. He touched him a bit as an amateur. He fought and beat some great good men, but that's in the amateur game when he is long-range, when it comes to boxing skills, hitting, moving.

Derek Chisora ​​is not going to try to beat Oleksandr Usyk, he is going to drag him into a dogfight from the first second of the round and how long can Usyk run?

You've miscalculated what you think Derek Chisora ​​will come to the table for, and we're going to cause massive, massive unrest David Haye

"I don't think he's going to run, I think he's brave enough to hold his feet, because I think he feels he's significantly better than Derek. But what he doesn't realize is that Derek is a completely different animal than what he is. en Have you ever been in the ring with.

"I don't think Usyk has been in a tough, tough fight like he's going to be. He's miscalculated with what he thinks Derek Chisora ​​will come to the table for, and we're going to cause massive unrest."

Undefeated Usyk heads to the site of Chisora's hometown, the scene of his destructive victories over Carlos Takam and David Price.

Haye has backed his fighter to create more shock waves in the division by taking inspiration from Tyson Fury's crushing victory over Deontay Wilder.

"I think he made a mistake this time, he doesn't realize what Derek is about," Haye said. "He doesn't understand how he will feel when he's there against a 120-kilo demolition ball. He doesn't know what that is like."

"You can try to replicate it in combat, but your coach will not allow combat partners to do what Derek is going to do to you, wearing 10 ounce gloves at night. It is going to shock your system."

Tyson Fury stopped Deontay Wilder to become WBC champion last month

"It's going to be beautiful to see him, just as it was beautiful to see what Fury did to Wilder. It was amazing to see someone completely dominate when you thought he was going somewhere else and we're going to get that same thing."