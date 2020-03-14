Oklahoma Health Officials Call to Evaluate Jazz for Coronavirus Despite Shortage of Kits

After jazz players Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell tested positive for coronavirus this week in Oklahoma City, a question arose: How were 58 test kits found on short notice for use in people with team connections when few kits are available in the U.S?

Some of the responses came on Friday.

A spokesperson for the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) told USA Today's Jeff Zillgitt that the department made a "public health decision,quot; to use the kits after Gobert tested positive. He wanted to test people who had recently been in direct contact with him. Gobert was not in the arena on Wednesday. It was listed as questionable, and then out, due to illness.

The game at Chesapeake Energy Arena was postponed after Gobert's condition was passed on to game officials seconds before the start of the game. A source told Zillgitt that state health officials quickly brought the kits to the arena after Gobert's positive test. Oklahoma state epidemiologist Laurence Burnsed told The Associated Press that the risk of allowing the Jazz to return to Salt Lake City without testing was too great.

The 58 kits represented more than half of the kits available in the state at the time, AP reported. The Oklahoman reported that the OSDH now has 750 kits after receiving 500 on Friday. He also reported that the state had one confirmed case of coronavirus and two suspected cases as of Friday afternoon. The alleged cases are being examined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta.

The CDC figures early Saturday showed that the CDC or public health agencies have received 16,542 test samples from January 18 to March 12. The CDC also reported that there were 1,629 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, and 41 deaths from the disease in the US. USA

Contact with Gobert is an element in another coronavirus case, this one in New England. Westerly, Rhode Island police announced Friday that a small town boy who received an autograph from a jazz player at Boston's TD Garden tested positive. The Jazz played against the Celtics on March 6. Providence, R.I., WJAR television station, citing unidentified officials, reported that the boy received Gobert's autograph.

A direct connection between the autograph and the positive test has not been made, and the Celtics said in a statement Thursday that health officials in Massachusetts told them that Gobert and Mitchell were unlikely to be contagious when they were in the arena.