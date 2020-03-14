Oculus Quest is available again

The Oculus Quest Seamless VR Headset is available on the Oculus website. The shipping date at the time of publication is March 16. This model, along with many other VR headsets, has been out of stock for the past few months, in part due to the impact of the new coronavirus pandemic on manufacturing. It is unclear if this is a sign that availability is returning to normal or if it is a limited supply. Valve recently sold through a limited number of its Index VR headsets on Monday.

Until now, stock only appears to be available through Oculus, but both the 64GB ($ 399) and 128GB ($ 499) models are available. Best Buy, Amazon and other retailers that normally sell Quest do not appear to have received units at the moment.

While the Quest is a lower powered standalone VR headset, it can also be connected to a PC to play high-end VR games. So if you expect to play Half-Life: Alyx When it launches on March 23, this could be your last chance to get a good compatible headset. Just don't forget to grab the long USB-C cable that Oculus recommends.