Oakland Schools, Libraries, Senior and Recreation Centers Close as Community Hunkers Fall – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (KPIX) – Starting at 6 p.m. On Friday, all classrooms in the Oakland Unified School District are closed, joining many others throughout the Bay Area. The closure is expected to last at least three weeks.

They are not just schools. Starting Monday, libraries and the senior and recreation centers will also be closed. This has left some parents struggling to find a way to juggle their jobs and find childcare.

Evelyn Odidike is helping to care for her grandson. "We need to work to make having these children difficult for me, but we need to find a new solution," Odidike said.

After the Alameda County Public Health Department discovered four new cases of the coronavirus this week, two by community transmission, the need to close schools became a priority.

"We have the opportunity to prevent human suffering. That is what we are doing today, ”said Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf.

The closures, of course, have long-range impacts. Linda Jones, an Oakland crossing guard, will lose a paycheck or two.

It is new, it is new to me. I'm 68 years old and I've never been through something like this before, "Jones said.

Teachers have also jammed to prepare lesson plans for the children to take home. "We are in a frenzy mode setting packages so that there is some responsibility when they are out," said Malayphet Insixiengmay.

It is a community effort to try to stop the spread of the virus, one that many are willing to do.

"There is nothing I can do because the government is trying to protect us from the virus. It was not so sad," Odidike said.

Mayor Schaaf is urging families who need to take time off from work to care for their children to research their rights and access the benefits that are available to them.