No known cases of coronavirus in Jordan, but fear and uncertainty looming | Jordan News

With its first and only known suspected case of coronavirus infection out of hospital on Friday, Jordan is officially virus-free with around 90 people still in quarantine, according to the country. Ministry of Health.

The release of the first patient, identified as Mohamad al-Heyari, was celebrated by many Jordanian officials, including Prime Minister Omar al-Razzaz and Health Minister Saad Jaber, as a sign of relief that the country could avoid the impact. of the global pandemic. .

Al-Razzaz said on Saturday all schools and universities would be closed for two weeks. Tourist sites and cinemas will also be closed.

Dr. Hayel Obeidat heads the Jordan Food and Drug Administration (Al Jazeera)

All flights to the country will also stop starting Tuesday in an attempt to tighten border controls to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Dr. Hayel Obeidat, head of the Jordan Food and Drug Administration, told Al Jazeera that his critical response agencies have taken steps from the beginning to ensure prevention and containment by coordinating with the health ministry and ensuring food and drug supply chains to prevent panic.

Obeidat told Al Jazeera that his agency quickly closed down overpriced pharmacies and stores and authorized several new factories to produce face masks and hand sanitizers.

Questions asked

Despite the confidence shown by government officials in addressing the coronavirus outbreak, others in the country's medical community have warned against "overconfidence,quot; and "misrepresentation of the current situation."

Dr. Asem Mansour, head of Jordan's King Hussein Cancer Center, warned in a tweet that he was "uncomfortable that voices in the country say Jordan was free of coronavirus."

An medical professor at one of Jordan's public universities told Al Jazeera on condition of anonymity that he was not allowed to speak to the media about the outbreak.

"Jordan should prepare for all possibilities, including the spread of infection," he said.

He claimed that the health ministry is not evaluating all those who have shown symptoms of coronavirus, adding that it could trigger the spread of the virus among people.

"They are only testing cases that come from high risk nations like China, South Korea, Italy and Iran, "he said.

"Most likely, we have cases in the community that we are unaware of. The government should expand its detection to include high risk patients, especially in the ICU. "

The professor also noted that Jordan has limited resources in terms of test kits.

Jordan's neighboring countries have reported coronavirus infections. It has already closed its borders with Egypt, Iraq, Syria, Palestine and Israel.

Israel announced on Saturday that an American tourist arriving from Jordan tested positive for COVID-19.

Canadian health officials said at a press conference on Friday that a person who tested positive for the virus had come from Jordan.

Dr. Abbas Mansour, who works at Baptist Easley The South Carolina hospital in the United States told Al Jazeera that Jordan is highly unlikely to be virus-free.

"What makes this virus so much more deadly and high-risk than the common flu is that it is largely unknown and therefore the general population has no latent immunity and there is no treatment either," he said.

Mansour emphasized that the best thing that people can do for now is to alter personal habits, guarantee social distancing and follow strict hygiene.

