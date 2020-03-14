NFL franchise tag tracker: Which players received the tag in 2020?

The deadline for NFL teams to put a franchise tag on a player and remove him from free agency is 11:59 a.m. ET Monday, March 16. The teams have waited until the last few days to make final decisions because a possible new collective bargaining agreement could change how the franchise tag works.

%MINIFYHTML017d2aaf6dbe88fde539faab57f894d611% %MINIFYHTML017d2aaf6dbe88fde539faab57f894d612%

The current tag configuration allows a team to keep a player on a high-priced contract for one year. The player can fulfill that contract, or the two parties can agree on a multi-year contract before July 15.

MORE: What exactly is the franchise tag?

Four players were tagged on Friday, with more high-profile names likely to be announced. If the Cowboys don't get an extension with quarterback Dak Prescott, then the franchise tag is a likely option. Chris Jones, who was the centerpiece of the Chiefs' defensive line last season, is also a strong candidate for the label.

Sporting News is tracking the players who received the franchise tag in 2020.

Hunter Henry, TE, Chargers

The Chargers didn't want to let Henry go for nothing. Philip Rivers has ended in Los Angeles, but whoever is below center for the Chargers could use a tight end threat like Henry. He missed the entire 2018 season due to injury and was also unable to stay healthy in 2019. Still, he had 55 catches for 652 yards and five touchdowns in 12 games last year.

Yannick Ngakoue, DE, Jaguars

The franchise tag for Ngakoue will consume half of the projected $ 34 million in Jacksonville, but the Jaguars seem to think it's worth it. They selected Ngakoue in the third round in 2016, and he has become a huge success with 37.5 sacks in 63 games. Jaguars General Manager Dave Caldwell said after the season signing Ngakoue to an extension was "No. 1 priority,quot;, but Ngakoue announced on Twitter that the Jaguars know they have no interest in re-signing with them and "hope to continue my career elsewhere." Jaguars have holes all over the field; Losing Ngakoue would obviously create another one.

Justin Simmons, S, Broncos

Broncos president John Elway said the franchise tag is only a "placeholder,quot; until the team can reach a long-term agreement with Simmons. The franchise tag for a safety is approximately $ 12.7 million, according to Over The Cap, which will be a huge jump from the $ 2 million Simmons made in 2019. Simmons made a huge jump last season, taking four interceptions and registering 15 passes defended on his way to an All-Pro selection of the second team.

Matthew Judon, EDGE, Ravens

The Ravens tagged Judon on March 13 to make sure his team's catch leader did not make it to the open market. Many have suspected that Baltimore could trade Judon instead of spending the money to sign him in the long run. Last season, the Chiefs placed the franchise tag on Dee Ford and then traded it to the 49ers for a second-round pick. The Chiefs also gave up a first-round pick to acquire Frank Clark from the Seahawks after he was tagged. The same scenario could unfold for Judon.