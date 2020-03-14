New York will now allow transgender minors to change gender on their birth certificates

# Roommates, a major change has just been made official in New York State regarding the transgender community. After a lawsuit in January for a 14-year-old transgender boy, New York will now allow all transgender minors to change their gender on their birth certificates.

@NBCNews reports that, in an effort to address the growing issues of transgender Americans, New York State has legalized that transgender minors change the gender on their birth certificates to reflect their gender identity, rather than the gender that assigned at birth. New York Attorney General Letitia James announced the decision earlier this week.

James' announcement comes just after the 14-year-old transgender boy, known as MHW, sued New York State for its policy that prohibits minors from changing their gender marker on the birth certificate, although adults are They have been legally permitted to do so since 2014. Their lawsuit was filed on their behalf by the LGBTQ civil rights group, Lambda Legal.

Speaking about the new landmark ruling, M.H.W said the following:

“Now all of my identity documents match, and I can move on without having to worry about legal documents that conflict with who I am again. I can only be me. "

Attorney General James also spoke about his decision, stating:

“With immediate effect, transgender people born in New York will have the right to make this deeply personal decision without unjustified denial by the government or without their privacy being violated. We will not allow an outdated policy to prevent us from giving each individual the same dignity and respect. ”

Certain states, including New York, California, Colorado, Connecticut, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and Washington, allow both transgender adults and minors to change their birth certificate gender markers to represent their gender identity. However, Ohio and Tennessee do not allow the change in birth certificates and as such Lambda Legal is currently suing both states for their policies.

