New Pictures of Blu Cantrell – The Woman Jay Z Really Wanted Before Beyonce!

We think of Jay Z and Beyonce as the perfect hip hop couple. But would you believe that Beyonce was not Jay Z's first choice?

In the year 2000, the creator of hits "Big Pimpin & # 39;" I was dating Grammy-nominated R,amp;B singer Blu Cantrell. Cantrell is best remembered for her 2001 pop hit "Hit‘ Em Up Style (Oops!) ". The mega hit was followed by the moderately successful "Breathe," which featured reggae businessman Sean Paul.

At the time, Jay-Z was quite in love with biracial beauty. But Blu didn't feel the same way about Jay, and she broke up with him.

According to reports of the time, Jay burst into tears when she criticized their relationship in early 2002.

Fortunately, Jay had a backup plan. He was also dating a young singer of the time, named Beyonce Knowles. The rest, as they say, is history.

So what happened to Blu Cantrell? Well she is still working on her singing career and she performed in the UK last night.

Here are pictures of her now: