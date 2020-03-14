Netball Scotland suspends all netball activity due to coronavirus | Netball News

%MINIFYHTMLef22c52fcaef3f19c25da3b5b0fdbdd411% %MINIFYHTMLef22c52fcaef3f19c25da3b5b0fdbdd412%





Netball Scotland CEO Claire Nelson turned to social media to share the decision

%MINIFYHTMLef22c52fcaef3f19c25da3b5b0fdbdd413% %MINIFYHTMLef22c52fcaef3f19c25da3b5b0fdbdd414%

Netball Scotland has made the decision to suspend all netball activity in Scotland with immediate effect until further notice.

%MINIFYHTMLef22c52fcaef3f19c25da3b5b0fdbdd415% %MINIFYHTMLef22c52fcaef3f19c25da3b5b0fdbdd416%

The Netball Scotland board and the senior management team made the announcement in a statement Saturday night.

The suspension of activities includes national and district competitions, courses, evaluations, national training, events and workshops.

"We also recommend that local associations and clubs follow this course of action and suspend training sessions and league competitions with immediate effect," said Netball Scotland.

A difficult decision to make, but the right one at this uncertain time. Our wonderful sport will still be here for us when we finally get over it. Our number 1 priority is the health and well-being of our people. Thanks for your support and understanding 💜 https://t.co/EVHnTcaIbJ – Claire Nelson (@ClaraNels) March 14, 2020

"This is not a decision that has been made easily or lightly, and has been taken in full consideration with all of the government's advice and guidelines as a national governing body."

"But protecting the well-being, health, and safety of our members, volunteers, and workforce is our number one priority, so we kindly request that this decision be respected and followed.

"We will continue to closely monitor the situation and provide as much advice, support and information to everyone in the coming days and weeks."