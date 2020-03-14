NeNe Leakes shows off flawless makeup and fans are here for this look

NeNe Leakes posted a photo to his social media account showing an amazing appearance. Her makeup looks flawless and her fans and followers praise this look of hers.

NeNe fans send their best wishes in the comments.

Someone said, "I loved you on the lip with Angela yee …" and another follower posted this: "Yes, Mrs. Athens, GA! I am a UGA Bulldog ❣ Go ahead girl❣ Keep representing …’

Other followers wished NeNe a "Happy Friday to you and your family,quot; and a blessed day and life.

Someone else said: ‘@neneleakes You were great on Angela Yee's show! I really enjoyed it! And one commenter posted this: "Happy Friday, great and keep shining."

One commenter posted this: "Happy Friday to you, Ms. Nene Leakes and God is good and bless America. Amen to you Nene Leakes, my true favorite housewives of the 2020 Atlanta star."

Someone else said, "I love that you always tell your truth, and I love that you don't let anyone intimidate you."

One commenter posted this: "I love it, love it, love it … I love that when someone comes for you … you drink a lot harder if not a billion times over."

A fan said: ‘Hay Nene Girl Looking All Fresh !! How nice to have a good Friday! "And another follower posted this:" You were so good at Lip Service … I love your transparency! It was so good.

Another fan praised NeNe and said: Hay Hay Nene Girl Looking All Fresh !! How nice to have a good Friday! "

In other news, NeNe stepped in when Princess Love cries and lashes out at Ray J.

It seems that Ray J and Princess Love are about to spill tea on the ups and downs of their relationship in a new show on the Zeus network. The Shade Room made this announcement a few hours ago.

Ad

Will you be watching this tomorrow?



Post views:

0 0