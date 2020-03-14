NeNe Leakes chimes in as Princess Love Norwood cries and lashes out at Ray J in a new video and drops this bomb on her marriage

Princess Love Norwood and her husband Ray J have decided to participate in a candid, unscripted conversation on a show called The conversation: Ray J and Princess Love which will air this weekend on the Zeus network as a limited series.

In a preview, the couple sat face to face and attacked each other. Princess Love made it clear that she is no longer in love with Ray J because he abandoned her in Las Vegas while she was pregnant with her son, Epik.

At some point, the exchange got so hot that Princess Love ran away from the room.

One person told Princess Love to tone it down and stop transmitting negative energy to her children, Melody and Epik: “All that negativity around you, babies. They do not deserve it. That kind of toxicity is viscerally felt and perceived by children! Educate yourself, woman, before more collateral damage is done to others who suffer the impact of their emotionally unhealthy lives and constant drama. He's a "narcissist," that's no secret, but you made the adult decision to marry that narcissist, so either sh * t or get out of the boat. BOTH need independent advice! There is a reason that they both gravitated toward each other. They are both atrophied and those who will suffer the most will be those innocent children because, as parents, you are the first example you learn from. "

Another sponsor explained, "I just don't get it, why do you want the public to see your meaningful conversations about shit that could affect your family? No It's not all for everyone! Then he's laughing like he doesn't care about the embarrassment that it has already caused you. "

A social media user revealed, "I don't think most women can't feel their babies taking negative energy. Unfortunately, this is their father, so when you work with someone who has work to do, 🤷🏾‍ ♀️ not perfect for everyone. She is human and tries to love this fool. I'm pretty sure she thinks about the energy she brings to her children like most women who disagree with the father. "

This person wrote: “We got a clip here and there to exaggerate things for a show. Nothing we see on social media gives us a true picture of what happens in their daily lives or what really surrounds their children. And it would be wonderful if life were just flowers and butterflies, but people really have to solve their own individual problems. And that's fine. "

Another fan said, "But that doesn't mean parents have to bear being disrespected just because they have kids together. Kids absorb what they see at home, so if @princesslove doesn't fight back and let it disrespect you, Don't you think that will affect growing children too? Aren't they going to feel like "well my mother had always stayed with my father even when he was treating her badly so maybe that's what love is "?

Princess Love responded with, "Our babies do not experience any negativity; they only know love."

NeNe Leakes reached out saying, “You have to teach people how to treat you! I love you both! The comunication is the key ".

Will they listen?



