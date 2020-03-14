NBPA sends a note to NBA players explaining the & # 39; doomsday provision & # 39; that would affect wages

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said the league's current hiatus will last at least 30 days As the world of sports continues to work through the challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19). The sudden suspension of the game has left NBA players with many difficult questions.

When will they return to court? How long will the 2019-20 season last if it continues? And how could this stretch potentially affect wages?

The National Basketball Players Association addressed that last topic in a memo sent to the players on Friday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The NBPA explained that there is a "doomsday provision,quot; in the current collective bargaining agreement that covers a "force majeure event,quot; that would free owners to pay players a percentage of their wages if the remainder is canceled. it's from the season.

From Article XXXIX, Section 5 of the CBA:

"Force majeure event,quot; shall mean the occurrence of any of the following events or conditions, provided that such event or condition (i) makes it impossible for the NBA to fulfill its obligations under this Agreement, or (ii) defeats the underlying purpose of this Agreement , or (iii) makes it economically impractical for the NBA to fulfill its obligations under this Agreement: wars or war-like actions (whether actual or threatened 468 Article XXXIX and whether it is conventional or other, including, but not limited to , chemical or biological wars or warlike actions); sabotage, terrorism or threats of sabotage or terrorism; explosions, epidemics, climate or natural disasters, including, but not limited to, fires, floods, droughts, hurricanes, tornadoes, storms, or earthquakes; and any governmental order or action (civil or military); provided, however, that none of the events or conditions listed above are within the reasonable control of the NBA or an NBA team.

As Bleacher Report's Ric Bucher points out, player salaries would drop by 1.08 percent for every game canceled in this scenario. For example, LeBron James would lose around $ 404,000 per game canceled. (Earn $ 37.4 million in salary this season.) Obviously, this would not crush someone in James' salary range, but it would be a significant blow to players who signed less lucrative deals.

The provision could be activated if the coronavirus outbreak is considered an epidemic. The sources told Wojnarowski that there have been no discussions between the league and the NBPA about a "force majeure event,quot; yet because there are hopes that the season will resume later this year.

During an "NBA on TNT,quot; interview, Silver said the season may not continue, but there is not enough information available to make that determination at this time.

"We wanted to give instructions to our players and teams and our fans that (the game suspension) will be approximately at least a month," said Silver. "But then the question is, is there a protocol, frankly, with or without fans where we can resume the game?"