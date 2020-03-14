National League heavily criticized by managers for deciding to play amid a coronavirus pandemic | Football news

Strevens: "Whoever sits on the National League council cared about money, it's that simple,quot;





Stockport County fans in Saturday's game against Maidenhead United on York Lane

%MINIFYHTML9bcae9ae74149c365d17b341e27ddb0711% %MINIFYHTML9bcae9ae74149c365d17b341e27ddb0712%

Eastleigh manager Ben Strevens accused the National League of greed and said there was "no way,quot; that the matches should have taken place this weekend given the coronavirus pandemic.

The National League decision came after the EFL and Premier League suspended games until at least April 3 and 4, respectively, with six of the 12 games scheduled on Friday and Saturday.

There were 4,942 attendees Saturday when Notts County beat Eastleigh 4-0 in a game that Eastleigh boss Strevens believes should never have been played.

"The reason why the National League games continued and the EFL games did not take place and the Premier League games did not take place because whoever sits on the National League board cared for the money, "he said. "Simple like that.

Eastleigh boss Strevens says "there is no way,quot; that the National League games should have been played

"For the well-being of the spectators and they are not just players because they are young and fit athletes. It has nothing to do with it."

"It is the supporters who come here, and it is not just the supporters, we have a kitman who is an old man."

"I looked around today and there are butlers who are older. They are the ones who are most exposed to this virus."

"There is no way these games have been played."

"If the EFL doesn't play them and if the Premier League doesn't play them, then the National League shouldn't play them."

Chesterfield boss: no common sense to play today

Chesterfield manager John Pemberton, whose team tied 1-1 with Dover Athletic, described the decision as "stupid,quot; and lacking in common sense.

"We all have families. I have an 81-year-old father who lives alone and I can't go see him now because we don't know where we are," said Pemberton.

"We have players who have young families, young children, parents and grandparents.

"There is no common sense in playing this game today."

Maidenhead United manager: It's wrong, football comes second

Maidenhead United manager Alan Devonshire says he doesn't understand the National League's decision not to follow the lead of the EFL and Premier League.

"It is about people's lives. How we are playing today, I don't know," he said after his team's 2-1 loss to Stockport.

"The EFL and the Premier League have made a decision, close enough that all the other leagues have followed them, and how the National League has not, you will have to ask them. It is wrong."

Coronavirus: key sports developments