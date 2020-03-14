Nathan Aspinall wins the Seven Players Championship at Barnsley | Darts News





Asp produced an impressive comeback to claim victory.

Nathan Aspinall beat Brendan Dolan 8-4 in the final to claim first prize at the Players Championship Seven in Barnsley.

The Premier League star rallied 4-2 to seal the victory, finishing the final with an average of 94 while pulling six successive legs, five of which had between 12 and 14 darts.

The former UK Open champion saw Alan Tabern before earning victories over Geert Nentjes, Chris Dobey and Vincent van der Voort.

The last eight is where Aspinall produced his outstanding victory, beating world number 1 Michael van Gerwen 6-1 to advance to the semifinals.

Another Dutchman, Danny Noppert, was Aspinall's next victim, as the champion of the US Darts Masters. USA He pushed his opponent aside in a 7-3 victory to advance to the final.

Dolan took the initiative early in the decision, moving to a 4-2 lead before Aspinall defended himself magnificently to win the title.

"I played stable sometimes and not so well at others, but I am very happy," Aspinall said. "I am full of confidence and I was determined to have a good streak this weekend."

"I know what I can produce and I know how good I am and there is no reason why I cannot win more titles."

Aspinall is planning his wedding with Kirsty-Louise, and after taking home a second £ 10,000 check of the year, he added: "The other half is booking our wedding soon, so I need the money!

A second Pro Tour title of the year for The Asp beating Brendan Dolan 8-4 in the final. Another great day for Nathan Aspinall winning high quality competition on the way to victory in Players Championship 7 beating MVG and Chris Dobey on the way

It was also a good day for finalist Brendan Dolan, who moved across the field with some impressive victories.

The Northern Ireland World Cup star started her day with a 6-4 victory over Adrian Gray, before defeating Niels Zonneveld, Ciaran Teehan and Dave Chisnall.

A quarterfinal victory over Derk Telnekes secured a semi-final clash with multiple title winner James Wade, where Dolan was too good for his English opponent, scoring a 7-1 victory.

Despite a good start in the final, Dolan was unable to beat Aspinall and secure a third title in a year, but the 46-year-old will be satisfied with his day's work.

Wade enjoyed his best race of 2020 until reaching the semifinals alongside Noppert, while Telnekes beat world champion Peter Wright when he reached his first quarterfinal at the PDC ProTour.