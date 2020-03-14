MN Senate passes insulin accessibility bill – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLf59de42c436de89f0c21e3372a18f19e11% %MINIFYHTMLf59de42c436de89f0c21e3372a18f19e12%

After a long debate at the State Capitol, the Senate on Thursday passed an insulin reform law.

The Alec Smith Emergency Insulin Accessibility Act, which provides 30 days of emergency insulin to any Minnesota resident, was unanimously passed. The program is available to all who need it and includes care for urgent and ongoing needs.

All insulin in the new Senate plan is provided by insulin companies with additional copays. A long-term component of the program helps patients pay for a 90-day supply of insulin for a $ 25 copay.

The bill is named after Alec Smith, a 26-year-old man who passed away in June 2017 after he was forced to ration insulin he couldn't afford.

Since then, community activist groups have repeatedly asked lawmakers to supply emergency insulin. On February 11, the first day of Minnesota's new legislative session, Shari Wiltrout pulled out $ 2,190 in individual bills, demonstrating what it would cost her to pay for the drug if health insurance didn't cover it.

The insulin plan has been hotly contested in the Minnesota House and Senate. It was one of the main pieces of unfinished business from the 2019 session.

Since then, Democrats and Republicans have been working to reach a compromise. The main point of discussion was the question of who would have to pay for the insulin. House Democratic majority leaders and Governor Tim Walz wanted manufacturers to cover most of the costs, while members of the Senate GOP said companies and the state should share the costs more equitably.

Under the bill, pharmacies that dispense insulin must participate in the program. Those who do not participate will incur fines of $ 100,000 per month. The state has also allocated $ 847,000 from the access to health care fund for the implementation of the law.

"We keep our promise: No one will go unnoticed," said Republican Senator Scott Jensen. "I am proud of this bill. We are not adjusting to what manufacturers told us to do, but to what needs to be done for Minnesotans:

"There is also more work to do," added Democratic Sen. Matt Little. "I am disappointed that the bill has a 2.5-year program suspension instead of ensuring long-term stability. The long-term challenges of accessibility and access continue, and I remain committed to working to ensure that every Minnesotan can afford the drugs they depend on. "