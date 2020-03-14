Minnesota Vikings terminate contracts for DT Linval Joseph and CB Xavier Rhodes – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The Minnesota Vikings have terminated the contracts of two defensive starters.

On Friday, the team announced that defensive end Linval Joseph and cornerback Xavier Rhodes' contracts were terminated.

the # Vikings DT Linval Joseph and CB Xavier Rhodes contracts terminated.https: //t.co/VIg4PYgTK7 – Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) March 13, 2020

"Xavier and Linval were key players in building this team and establishing the Vikings defense the way we wanted. They are professionals and they improved everyone around them. I wish them well and I know Rick and the staff will stay in touch with them during free agency, ”said Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer.

