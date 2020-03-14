Minnesota Vikings released tight end David Morgan | NFL news





David Morgan is now a free agent after his contract with the Vikings was terminated.

Minnesota Vikings tight end David Morgan has been released from his contract with the NFC North side.

%MINIFYHTMLf003e0b5d76e2b315407eafdebaafa1d11% %MINIFYHTMLf003e0b5d76e2b315407eafdebaafa1d12%

The move comes when Morgan, who missed the 2019 season with a knee injury, allegedly failed a physical exam.

He appeared in 38 games for the Vikings, catching 16 passes for 135 yards and a touchdown during three active seasons between 2016 and 2018.

His only touchdown reception came during a game against the Washington Redskins, and Morgan used more as a blocking tight end than as a receiver.

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman have been busy reshaping their roster.

However, his checkered injury history saw the Vikings in part, after a 10-6 season in 2019 that saw them advance to the Divisional Round before losing to Super Bowl finalists, the San Francisco 49ers.

The 26-year-old was drafted in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft, becoming the first player drafted at Texas-San Antonio University in the process.

The move comes a day after the Vikings announced that defensive tackle Linval Joseph and defender Xavier Rhodes were being released to free up top space, with free agency set to begin Wednesday.