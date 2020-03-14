Minnesota Vikings released tight end David Morgan | NFL news

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
1
Minnesota Vikings released tight end David Morgan | NFL news

Last update: 03/14/20 5:41 pm

David Morgan is now a free agent after his contract with the Vikings was terminated.

Minnesota Vikings tight end David Morgan has been released from his contract with the NFC North side.

The move comes when Morgan, who missed the 2019 season with a knee injury, allegedly failed a physical exam.

He appeared in 38 games for the Vikings, catching 16 passes for 135 yards and a touchdown during three active seasons between 2016 and 2018.

His only touchdown reception came during a game against the Washington Redskins, and Morgan used more as a blocking tight end than as a receiver.

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman have been busy reshaping their roster.

However, his checkered injury history saw the Vikings in part, after a 10-6 season in 2019 that saw them advance to the Divisional Round before losing to Super Bowl finalists, the San Francisco 49ers.

The 26-year-old was drafted in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft, becoming the first player drafted at Texas-San Antonio University in the process.

The move comes a day after the Vikings announced that defensive tackle Linval Joseph and defender Xavier Rhodes were being released to free up top space, with free agency set to begin Wednesday.

