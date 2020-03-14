Minnesota Vikings pitch Tight End David Morgan – Up News Info

– The Minnesota Vikings announced Saturday that they threw tight end David Morgan.

The move comes just one day after the release of cornerback Xavier Rhodes and defensive tackle Linval Joseph.

Morgan had spent the entire past season on the "physically unable to perform,quot; list, and had failed a physical exam.

A 2016 sixth-round draft pick, Morgan was better known for blocking than receiving. He played in 38 games, starting 12 of them, with 16 catches for 135 yards and a touchdown.