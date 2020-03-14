Minnesota School Closings and Delays – Up News Info Up News Info Minnesota – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML5e49d016dd820be1a9c707fb0e55766f11% %MINIFYHTML5e49d016dd820be1a9c707fb0e55766f12%

Adventist Lutheran Church – Anoka Worship The family table meal for Saturday, March 14 is canceled due to Covid19's concerns.

Berea Baptist Church Worship Due to COVID-19, all services and programs are canceled until 3/22.

Cornerstone Church – Crystal Worship COVID-19 Caution Close All services and activities postponed until March 29

Delano School District 879 School All staff report at their regular hours

Dunwoody College of Tech. School SAT exam CANCELED on Saturday, March 14

Eagle Brook Church Worship Due to COVID-19, there are no weekend services at Eagle Brook Church locations.

Elim Lutheran Church – Robbinsdale Worship Closed today and tomorrow Suspended all worship services

Fairmount Avenue United Methodist Church Worship Closed tomorrow Classes canceled – No in-person worship. Steraming available.

Lutheran Church Faith- Waconia Worship All worship and meetings canceled until 3/29

Church of the first covenant – Saint Paul Worship Closed tomorrow

GracePoint Church – New Brighton Worship Preventive closure of COVID-19, worship services have been canceled for Sunday, March 15

Intermediate Dist 287 School Closed Monday See the District 287 Intermediate website for clarification.

Lutheran Church of the Resurrection Worship Worship Services Canceled March 15-22 Does not include the use of unaffiliated buildings

North Heights Lutheran Church Worship Closed until Tuesday All church activities are closed, school is open

North Flex Metro Academy – St. Paul School Closed until Tuesday

North St. Paul- Maplewood Schools School Closed March 16 and 17 All staff must report

Northeast Metro # 916 School Closed until Tuesday Staff will inform and plan alternative learning

Perpich High School of the Arts – Golden Valley School Musical information session "The Theory of Relativity,quot; and Admissions canceled

ROCORI Senior Center Civic / Community ROCORI Senior Center is closed until further notice.

RTR Public Schools – Tyler School All staff report to the high school library at 7:50 am Friday for staff development.

Roseville Area Schools School Closed until Tuesday Nightly Activities Canceled – No Wheeled Meals

Episcopal Church of Santa María – San Pablo Worship Closed tomorrow All worship services and activities have been canceled beginning March 14 until further notice.

Salem Covenant Church Worship Worship and canceled activities All worship services and activities have been canceled from March 14 to 22.

Basin High School School Learn online Alternative delivery of instruction