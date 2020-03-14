Minnesota School Closings and Delays – Up News Info Up News Info Minnesota – Up News Info

Adventist Lutheran Church – Anoka
The family table meal for Saturday, March 14 is canceled due to Covid19's concerns.
Berea Baptist Church
Due to COVID-19, all services and programs are canceled until 3/22.
Cornerstone Church – Crystal
COVID-19 Caution Close
All services and activities postponed until March 29
Delano School District 879
All staff report at their regular hours
Dunwoody College of Tech.
SAT exam CANCELED on Saturday, March 14
Eagle Brook Church
Due to COVID-19, there are no weekend services at Eagle Brook Church locations.
Elim Lutheran Church – Robbinsdale
Closed today and tomorrow
Suspended all worship services
Fairmount Avenue United Methodist Church
Closed tomorrow
Classes canceled – No in-person worship. Steraming available.
Lutheran Church Faith- Waconia
All worship and meetings canceled until 3/29
Church of the first covenant – Saint Paul
Closed tomorrow
GracePoint Church – New Brighton
Preventive closure of COVID-19, worship services have been canceled for Sunday, March 15
Intermediate Dist 287
Closed Monday
See the District 287 Intermediate website for clarification.
Lutheran Church of the Resurrection
Worship Services Canceled March 15-22
Does not include the use of unaffiliated buildings
North Heights Lutheran Church
Closed until Tuesday
All church activities are closed, school is open
North Flex Metro Academy – St. Paul
Closed until Tuesday
North St. Paul- Maplewood Schools
Closed March 16 and 17
All staff must report
Northeast Metro # 916
Closed until Tuesday
Staff will inform and plan alternative learning
Perpich High School of the Arts – Golden Valley
Musical information session "The Theory of Relativity,quot; and Admissions canceled
ROCORI Senior Center
ROCORI Senior Center is closed until further notice.
RTR Public Schools – Tyler
All staff report to the high school library at 7:50 am Friday for staff development.
Roseville Area Schools
Closed until Tuesday
Nightly Activities Canceled – No Wheeled Meals
Episcopal Church of Santa María – San Pablo
Closed tomorrow
All worship services and activities have been canceled beginning March 14 until further notice.
Salem Covenant Church
Worship and canceled activities
All worship services and activities have been canceled from March 14 to 22.
Basin High School
Learn online
Alternative delivery of instruction
Woodbury Lutheran Church
Woodbury Lutheran Church announces weekend and weekday worship services online only
Visit woodburylutheran.org for more details.