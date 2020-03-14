Minnesota School Closings and Delays – Up News Info Up News Info Minnesota – Up News Info

Home Local News Minnesota School Closings and Delays – Up News Info Up News Info...

Adventist Lutheran Church – Anoka

Worship

The family table meal for Saturday, March 14 is canceled due to Covid19's concerns.

Berea Baptist Church

Worship

Due to COVID-19, all services and programs are canceled until 3/22.

Cornerstone Church – Crystal

Worship

COVID-19 Caution Close

All services and activities postponed until March 29

Delano School District 879

School

All staff report at their regular hours

Dunwoody College of Tech.

School

SAT exam CANCELED on Saturday, March 14

Eagle Brook Church

Worship

Due to COVID-19, there are no weekend services at Eagle Brook Church locations.

Elim Lutheran Church – Robbinsdale

Worship

Closed today and tomorrow

Suspended all worship services

Fairmount Avenue United Methodist Church

Worship

Closed tomorrow

Classes canceled – No in-person worship. Steraming available.

Lutheran Church Faith- Waconia

Worship

All worship and meetings canceled until 3/29

Church of the first covenant – Saint Paul

Worship

Closed tomorrow

GracePoint Church – New Brighton

Worship

Preventive closure of COVID-19, worship services have been canceled for Sunday, March 15

Intermediate Dist 287

School

Closed Monday

See the District 287 Intermediate website for clarification.

Lutheran Church of the Resurrection

Worship

Worship Services Canceled March 15-22

Does not include the use of unaffiliated buildings

North Heights Lutheran Church

Worship

Closed until Tuesday

All church activities are closed, school is open

North Flex Metro Academy – St. Paul

School

Closed until Tuesday

North St. Paul- Maplewood Schools

School

Closed March 16 and 17

All staff must report

Northeast Metro # 916

School

Closed until Tuesday

Staff will inform and plan alternative learning

Perpich High School of the Arts – Golden Valley

School

Musical information session "The Theory of Relativity,quot; and Admissions canceled

ROCORI Senior Center

Civic / Community

ROCORI Senior Center is closed until further notice.

RTR Public Schools – Tyler

School

All staff report to the high school library at 7:50 am Friday for staff development.

Roseville Area Schools

School

Closed until Tuesday

Nightly Activities Canceled – No Wheeled Meals

Episcopal Church of Santa María – San Pablo

Worship

Closed tomorrow

All worship services and activities have been canceled beginning March 14 until further notice.

Salem Covenant Church

Worship

Worship and canceled activities

All worship services and activities have been canceled from March 14 to 22.

Basin High School

School

Learn online

Alternative delivery of instruction

Woodbury Lutheran Church

Worship

Woodbury Lutheran Church announces weekend and weekday worship services online only

Visit woodburylutheran.org for more details.

