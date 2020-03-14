Minnesota Coronavirus: Statewide List of Cancellations and Deferrals – Up News Info

SPORTS

NCAA Basketball: The 2020 Division I men's and women's basketball tournaments have been canceled, as well as all remaining winter and spring NCAAs.

The 2020 Division I men's and women's basketball tournaments have been canceled, as well as all remaining winter and spring NCAAs. Minnesota Wild: The Wild canceled its game Thursday night against the Vegas Golden Knights after the NHL announced it will pause the 2019-2020 season.

The Wild canceled its game Thursday night against the Vegas Golden Knights after the NHL announced it will pause the 2019-2020 season. State League of High Schools: The league has canceled the state women's basketball tournament, the men's basketball section championship, and the state tournament. The speech tournament scheduled for March 15-21 has been postponed indefinitely.

The league has canceled the state women's basketball tournament, the men's basketball section championship, and the state tournament. The speech tournament scheduled for March 15-21 has been postponed indefinitely. Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference: The MIAC Council of Presidents has voted to cancel the 2020 conference regular season and spring sports postseason championships for the remainder of the academic year, with immediate effect.

The MIAC Council of Presidents has voted to cancel the 2020 conference regular season and spring sports postseason championships for the remainder of the academic year, with immediate effect. National Conference of Collegiate Hockey: The NCHC 2020 Tournament has been canceled. Refunds for The NCHC Frozen Faceoff are available.

The NCHC 2020 Tournament has been canceled. Refunds for The NCHC Frozen Faceoff are available. Vikings : The team is suspending trips for coaches and explorers.

: The team is suspending trips for coaches and explorers. BIG 10: In addition to canceling the remainder of the Men's Basketball Tournament, the conference also cancels all competitions for the remainder of the academic year. This includes spring sports and participation in NCAA tournaments.

In addition to canceling the remainder of the Men's Basketball Tournament, the conference also cancels all competitions for the remainder of the academic year. This includes spring sports and participation in NCAA tournaments. Twins: Spring training hours were suspended until March 23. Major League Baseball will delay opening day of 2020 by at least two weeks.

Spring training hours were suspended until March 23. Major League Baseball will delay opening day of 2020 by at least two weeks. Rascals: The first game of the season was canceled when the first game of the MLS suspends the season.

The first game of the season was canceled when the first game of the MLS suspends the season. World Cup ski race: The international cross-country ski race scheduled for March 14-17 at Theodore Wirth Park has been canceled.

The international cross-country ski race scheduled for March 14-17 at Theodore Wirth Park has been canceled. Gopher Gymnastics: The women's home match against Oklahoma on March 14 has been canceled.

The women's home match against Oklahoma on March 14 has been canceled. Ebike Minneapolis: The event, originally scheduled for March 23 and 24, was postponed until October 17 and 18.

The event, originally scheduled for March 23 and 24, was postponed until October 17 and 18. MY AC The Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference has canceled its spring sports season.

SCHOOLS

%MINIFYHTML4c88bb71f421e197bfc62f293606ea4611% %MINIFYHTML4c88bb71f421e197bfc62f293606ea4612%

NOTE: Click here for a list of closings reported through the Up News Info school closure system.

University of Minnesota: All five campuses will go online after students return from spring break on March 16. Additionally, the University of Minnesota Extension will cancel its in-person programs statewide beginning Monday, March 16.

All five campuses will go online after students return from spring break on March 16. Additionally, the University of Minnesota Extension will cancel its in-person programs statewide beginning Monday, March 16. Carleton College: Classes will be online during the first half of the spring period. Students must plan to leave campus by Wednesday, March 18.

Classes will be online during the first half of the spring period. Students must plan to leave campus by Wednesday, March 18. Academy of Santo Tomás: Classes are canceled on Thursdays and Fridays, as a parent tested positive for COVID-19.

Classes are canceled on Thursdays and Fridays, as a parent tested positive for COVID-19. Mitchell Hamline Law School: The school will suspend classes in person until April 3.

The school will suspend classes in person until April 3. University of St. Thomas: Classes will temporarily move online starting Monday, March 16.

Classes will temporarily move online starting Monday, March 16. North Central University: All face-to-face classes will be held online during the week of March 16-22.

All face-to-face classes will be held online during the week of March 16-22. Osseo School District: Starting Friday, March 13, most school-sponsored activities will be canceled until the end of spring break (until April 12).

Starting Friday, March 13, most school-sponsored activities will be canceled until the end of spring break (until April 12). Robbinsdale Schools: Robbinsdale Area Schools tweeted that it is closing all schools and canceling activities as a precautionary measure as concerns about the spread of the virus increase.

Robbinsdale Area Schools tweeted that it is closing all schools and canceling activities as a precautionary measure as concerns about the spread of the virus increase. White Bear Lake Schools: Cancel classes and activities on March 16 and 17.

Cancel classes and activities on March 16 and 17. Minneapolis Community Education: Community education classes are canceled until March 27. The cancellation only applies to classes in Minneapolis public school buildings.

CONCERTS

Kenny Chesney: The country music star will postpone the starting dates of his 2020 "Chillaxification,quot; tour, which includes a May 2 show at the U.S. Bank Stadium.

The country music star will postpone the starting dates of his 2020 "Chillaxification,quot; tour, which includes a May 2 show at the U.S. Bank Stadium. The lumineers: The St. Paul show scheduled for September 24 has been postponed.

The St. Paul show scheduled for September 24 has been postponed. LANCO The show scheduled at the Fillmore for March 12 has been canceled.

The show scheduled at the Fillmore for March 12 has been canceled. Minnesota Orchestra: All performances are canceled until March 23.

All performances are canceled until March 23. Reba McEntire : His next show at Xcel Energy Center was postponed until July 23.

: His next show at Xcel Energy Center was postponed until July 23. Rage Against The Machine and Run The Jewels: The reunion show on May 11 has been canceled.

Conferences

Midwest Poultry Federation Convention: The convention, which was originally scheduled for March 16 and 19, has been canceled.

The convention, which was originally scheduled for March 16 and 19, has been canceled. North Central Avian Disease Conference: The conference has been canceled.

The conference has been canceled. Midwest Journalism Conference: The conference, originally scheduled for April 3-4 in Bloomington, has been canceled.

Hospitals

THEATERS

Guthrie Theater: All performances have been canceled until April 5.

All performances have been canceled until April 5. Ordway Theater: The Ordway Theater in St. Paul has announced that a series of concerts and performances will run until April 19, including Sting in The last shipNooky Jones and The color Purple – will be postponed.

The Ordway Theater in St. Paul has announced that a series of concerts and performances will run until April 19, including Sting in The last shipNooky Jones and The color Purple – will be postponed. Minnesota Opera: The Minnesota Opera has postponed the upcoming productions of "Edward Tulane,quot; and "Don Giovanni,quot; for a future season and will cancel all ancillary events.

The Minnesota Opera has postponed the upcoming productions of "Edward Tulane,quot; and "Don Giovanni,quot; for a future season and will cancel all ancillary events. San Pablo Chamber Orchestra: All concerts have been canceled until March 29.

All concerts have been canceled until March 29. Children's theater company: Presentations from "The Rainbow Fish,quot;, "Spamtown, USA,quot; And educational programs until April 5 have been canceled.

MUSEUMS

Science Museum: The slumber party has been canceled.

The slumber party has been canceled. Minneapolis Institute of Art: The museum will remain open, but events, activities and visits were canceled until March 26.

The museum will remain open, but events, activities and visits were canceled until March 26. Walker Art Center: All programming has been canceled until April 15. All galleries will remain open.

WORSHIP

SPECIAL EVENTS

Stokeyard Suppliers: The company will close Sauna Village and stop saunas on the roof of the Hewing Hotel.

The company will close Sauna Village and stop saunas on the roof of the Hewing Hotel. Keg O’Case St. Paddy’s Weekend: Events scheduled for March 14-15 have been canceled.

Events scheduled for March 14-15 have been canceled. Parade of the day of San Pablo de San Patricio: The parade has been canceled.

The parade has been canceled. St. Patrick's Day Parade in Minneapolis: The parade has also been canceled.

The parade has also been canceled. Hot Dash 5K and 10 miles: The event scheduled for March 21 has been canceled.

The event scheduled for March 21 has been canceled. Twin Cities Auto Show: The rest of the event was canceled on Friday.

OTHER