– Effective immediately, the rest of the 2020 Twin Cities Auto Show has been canceled.

On Friday, event organizers announced that the move was made out of great concern for attendees, show staff, and exhibition staff.

"We hope to return for the 2021 Twin Cities Auto Show at the Minneapolis Convention Center," organizers said in a statement.

Follow coronavirus updates here.