Minnesota Coronavirus: Rage Against The Machine Postpones Target Center Show – Up News Info

The Rage Against the Machine reunion show in the Twin Cities this spring was suspended due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The rock band announced on Instagram that the first stage of their reunion tour is being postponed because cities across the country have restricted, or are considering restricting, public gatherings.

Rage Against the Machine was slated to play Target Center on May 11, with Run the Jewels also on the ticket.

The band's announcement says that all their reunion tour shows until May 20 are postponed. Tickets purchased will be honored when future tour dates are announced.

No information on possible refunds was provided.