Minnesota Coronavirus: In-person visits suspended at all MN correctional facilities – Up News Info

The Minnesota Department of Corrections (DOC) announced that it will temporarily suspend all in-person visits to Minnesota jails and prisons due to ongoing coronavirus-related health problems (COVID-19).

"We recognize the importance of inmates' connections to their family, friends and support networks, so we are also exploring ways to expand the availability of electronic visits, including the possible reduction or exemption of fees," said Minnesota DOC .

According to the Minnesota DOC, visits will be suspended for a minimum of two weeks at all facilities.

For more information, visit the DOC website.