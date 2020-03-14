Minnesota coronavirus: Allina Health announces visitor restrictions – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Allina Health announced on Friday that they will now impose restrictions on visitors at all of its facilities due to ongoing health concerns related to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

"We actively support containment efforts and work to ensure the safety of our patients, our employees and the public," Allina Health said in a statement.

%MINIFYHTML9105a7575619f8050af8771ad90b0e9c13% %MINIFYHTML9105a7575619f8050af8771ad90b0e9c14%

Under the new guidelines, people who are ill or under the age of 12 cannot visit patients. And all patients are limited to two visitors per day. Allina says patient care managers can grant compassionate exceptions.

%MINIFYHTML9105a7575619f8050af8771ad90b0e9c15% %MINIFYHTML9105a7575619f8050af8771ad90b0e9c16%

For patients who are individuals under COVID-19 (PUI) investigation or who have confirmed COVID-19, visits are not permitted, except in cases of compassionate exceptions.

Loved ones are also encouraged to use other ways to communicate with COVID-19 patients, which may include Skype, FaceTime, phone, and other channels.

“We know that these restrictions will be difficult for patients and their loved ones. We are taking these necessary steps to protect our patients, staff and the public, "Allina said in a statement.

At Allina Health clinics, children or other family members of patients are not considered visitors. These people may be in the clinic with the patient.