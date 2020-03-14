Minneapolis City Council Approves Purchase of Lake Street Kmart Lease – Up News Info

The removal of the Kmart that currently blocks Nicollet Avenue on Lake Street in South Minneapolis is one step closer to reality.

The Minneapolis City Council has authorized city staff to move forward with the agreement reached with the retail chain to purchase the store lease on the property in question.

Today's approval of the agreement to purchase the remaining Kmart lease is the final piece that will allow us to move forward with the reopening of Nicollet Avenue on Lake Street, the result of years of preparation by City staff and formulators. policies ", Lisa Bender, President of the City Council. said. "Thank you to all the community members who have made this a priority. I look forward to working together to dream big about the future of this area as we work to protect existing residents and businesses from displacement."

City staff will begin the process of preparing to demolish the structures later this year.

Earlier this month, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey announced that an agreement had been reached.

"Unlocking this artery is key to unlocking the transit potential for Minneapolis," said Frey. "Our city's ability to take advantage of this opportunity arose as a result of deliberate preparation for many years. This is a momentous day for our entire city."

The store has been there since 1977, dividing Nicollet along Lake Street, even as the retailer closed many of its outlets across the country in recent years.

Kmart has had a land lease on the property, including renovation rights, that could have kept the store in place until at least 2053.

For several years, the city of Minneapolis had been negotiating a deal that would eventually lead to the closure of the block lock building and ultimately restore the section of the Nicollet Mall that connects Eat Street to the Lyndale and Kingfield neighborhoods.

According to reports, the deal will cost the city approximately $ 9.1 million.