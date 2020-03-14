Mikel Arteta's wife says coronavirus symptoms would not have prevented Arsenal coach from working | Football news





Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta feels good, according to his wife.

Mikel Arteta's wife says the Arsenal head coach "feels good,quot; and that the coronavirus symptoms would not have prevented him from working.

Lorena Bernal took to Instagram to update fans about her husband's condition, two days after it was announced that she had contracted the virus.

Positive tests by Arteta and Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi forced the Premier League season to be postponed until April 4. David Moyes was also isolated until Saturday after coming into direct contact with Arteta the previous weekend.

Bernal said: "I want to thank everyone who sent good vibes, text messages, emails and calls, it has really been overwhelming.

"I also understand that you want to know what's going on.

"My husband is feeling fine, fine. It is true that he had symptoms of the virus, but the symptoms would never have prevented him from going to work in a normal situation."

"He would have taken an ibuprofen or acetaminophen and would have gone to work, so it really isn't that important."

"Some temperatures, some headaches, but that's it. That's your experience. My children and I are perfectly fine.

"Apparently, the virus is not lethal. It could be for a certain number of people, but most will suffer with mild symptoms."

On Friday, Arteta released a statement saying he "was feeling better,quot; one day after his positive test was announced.

The Arsenal first-team players have not been in contact with Arteta since Tuesday. The players had a day off on Wednesday before Thursday's diagnosis.

