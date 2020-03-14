Microsoft's Build conference is the latest cancellation of coronavirus: BGR

Microsoft's Build developer conference has been canceled amid fears of coronavirus.

Microsoft says a "digital event,quot; will take the place of the event in person this year.

Microsoft is one of many technology companies and groups that cancels a conference in 2020.

At this point, it is safe to assume that any massive gathering in the United States planned for the first half of 2020 will be postponed, canceled, or modified in light of the coronavirus outbreak. The Mobile World Congress, Game Developers Conference, E3, Coachella, and even NCAA college basketball tournaments for men and women have come under increasing concern, and now Microsoft's biggest annual event has also been affected.

Microsoft announced late this Thursday that its annual Build developer conference was canceled due to the pandemic that has gripped the United States and the world. Initially, the event was scheduled to take place May 19-21 in Seattle, Washington, but Microsoft says it will change Build to a "digital event."

This is the statement that Microsoft sent to the press along with the cancellation announcement:

The safety of our community is a priority. In light of the Washington State Health Safety Recommendations, we will be hosting our annual Microsoft Build Developer Event as a digital event, rather than an in-person event. We look forward to bringing our developer ecosystem together in this new virtual format to learn, connect and code together. Stay tuned for more details to come.

Although Build is developer-centric, it's also where Microsoft announces many of its upcoming apps and software updates. During Build 2019, Microsoft showed us how Cortana was going to be more conversational, we were able to see the new features coming to Microsoft's Edge browser, we saw how the company's fluid design was becoming cross-platform, and it debuted the new application of Windows Terminal. At this year's event, we hope to hear more about Microsoft's dual-screen devices and the new Windows 10X platform, but it will all be online.

The cancellation had seemed inevitable for quite some time, as Microsoft updated the Build website on March 2 to let everyone know that it was monitoring the situation and would make the necessary changes:

In light of global health concerns about the new coronavirus (COVID-19), Microsoft is monitoring the public health guide regarding in-person events. We are carefully looking at our event calendar as well as our presence at industry events in the coming months. We do not make decisions lightly, but the health and well-being of our customers, partners, guests, suppliers and employees remain our top priority. We will continue to monitor and make the necessary changes as the situation evolves.

Washington has been hit as hard as any US state. USA Since testing began, with 31 deaths already reported, which is more than most countries have seen on COVID-19. Microsoft, which tells employees to work from home, announced that it would donate $ 1 million to the Puget Sound COVID-19 Response Fund.

Image source: Elaine Thompson / AP / Shutterstock