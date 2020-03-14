Michelle Obama, Viola Davis and Angela Bassett gather around a 4-year-old boy who called himself "ugly,quot; in a viral video

Ariyonna Cotton, 4, broke the hearts of many last week when a video of herself saying she's ugly went viral on social media. Ariyonna has found support in Hollywood's elite players.

As rapper Shabria Redmond (aka Lil Wave Daddy) combed her hair, Ariyonna caught a glimpse on Instagram Live and said, "I'm so ugly."

Shocked and sad, Shabria went into superhero mode when she perfectly told Ariyonna not to say that about herself. It made headlines for reassuring the girl who is beautiful inside and out who is not ugly due to her chocolate skin, adorable dimples, and sweet personality.

The clip quickly made rounds and amassed emotional comments on social media.

Michelle Obama republished the video with a message that said: ‘Ariyonna, you are beautiful. In a world that sometimes tries to say the opposite, I want to tell you, and all the other beautiful, smart and brave black girls, how precious you are. #blackgirlmagic. "

A-Lister Viola Davis also shared the clip in her own words: ES THIS is the motivating factor for black women to leave a legacy … of WORTH of BEAUTY! We are fighting hundreds of years of brutal conditioning to be considered less than. It is scattered in our language, behavior, laws, music … etc. and seeps into our youth. I'm talking about LIFE to Ariyonna. From a sista who looks a lot like you … you were born worthy, therefore you were born beautiful! "

Ariyonna and Shabria were invited to the Tamron Hall show, where they were surprised by the legendary Angela Bassett. They were also joined by the boy's mother.

Bassett had some important words for the special guests.

‘Thanks for the inspiration that, you know, you are helping a little one, but you are giving so much inspiration, knowledge and grace to the world. You know, people say all kinds of things, sometimes people don't know what to say and then they say something wrong. But the way you are talking about his life, his spirit with things, not only because of his external beauty, but because of the beauty that his character is. "

Ariyonna has changed her attitude and now she cheerfully screams that black is beautiful.

It's great to see such a positive story make such an impact in tough times like this.



